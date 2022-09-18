Tech
What’s The Next Resident Evil Showcase?
(CTN News) _ Capcom has announced that the next set of Resident Evil news will premiere in the near future.
As of right now, it’s most anticipated titles are a new edition of packaged with DLC as well as Resident Evil 4 Remake.
When is the Next Resident Evil Showcase?
In October 2022, the next Resident Evil Showcase will begin.
Although the titles Village and Remake have been revealed, specific dates and other information have not yet been released.
What Will be Featured in the Resident Evil Showcase?
It has been announced that Village will receive new DLC in the near future, including an after-story featuring Rosemary Winters, new playable characters in the Mercenary mode, as well as a new third-person camera mode for the main story.
Those features will be included in the new Gold Edition of the game that will be released by the end of October.
Additionally, the DLC will be available separately for players who already own the Village base game on December 2.
The showcase will also reveal more information about Resident Evil 4 Remake, which is scheduled for release on March 24.
Although it was recently announced that it would be playable on PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC, little else has been disclosed about the remaster since it was first announced earlier this year.
