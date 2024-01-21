Connect with us

Elon Musk Bite Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban’s Head Off – But Why?

Published

1 day ago

on

Elon Musk Bite Shark Tank's Mark Cuban's Head Off - But Why?

(CTN News) – Earlier this week, Elon Musk accused Shark Tank star Mark Cuban of lying about a workplace policy, resulting in a new spin on their feud.

On X, the former Elon Musk Twitter service, Tesla’s CEO discussed Harvard University’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy on a platform called X, according to reports published in The Sun.

This month, Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager, tweeted extensively about Claudine Gay’s resignation as president of the institution. This was due to allegations of plagiarism and antisemitism leveled at the institution.

Musk says DEI is just another way of saying racism, which was what he said as he shared the piece on Twitter Elon Musk. There should be shame on the faces of those who use it.”

The Dallas Mavericks owner recently sold a majority stake in the team, but he retains operational control over the franchise. Cuban challenged Elon Musk’s assertions in a series of tweets discussing the importance of DEI programs.

“The most successful businesses look beyond what other businesses do to find the kind of employees that will facilitate their organization’s success,” Cuban wrote in his article.

By expanding our hiring search to include these individuals, we will find more qualified candidates. It is to my benefit that DEI-phobic companies are lost.

Musk appeared to mock Cuban when he asked, “Cool, so when should we expect to see a short white/Asian woman playing for the Mavericks?” Elon Musk appeared to mock Cuban at this point.

