Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin And Ethereum Plunge Hard This Week Despite ETF Hype
Advertisement

Business

Tips for Beginner Forex Traders

Business

Wayfair Shares Jump After 13% Of Its Workforce Is Cut By 1,650 Jobs

Business

MACY's Will Lay Off 2,350 Employees And Close 5 Stores

Business

Walmart Raises Store Managers' Wages Starting in February

Business

Tips for Choosing Your Next Business Travel Destination

Business

How E-commerce Businesses Are Adapting to Changing Consumer Behaviors

Business

7 Strategies to Start a Smoke Shop Business in 2024

Business

3M Begins Issuing Payments In a Lawsuit Involving $6 Billion In Earplugs

Business

Taiwan's TSMC reports fourth-quarter profit decline

Business

New Layoffs At UBS As Credit Suisse Integration Continues

Business

Video On Amazon Complaining About Lifting Heavy Boxes

Business

Spirit Airlines Faces a Tough Future After JetBlue's Failed Acquisition

Business

SEC, Coinbase Fight Over Crypto Authority In Federal Court

Business

Inflation Climbs, China Data Weighs On The FTSE 100

Business

The Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop May Lead To $250 Million Liquidation

Business

Shopify Funding Decisions Are an Early Hurdle for Online Business

Business

Hong Kong Will Slow Bitcoin ETF Adoption In The West, Says Arthur Hayes

Business

Ansys To Be Acquired By Synopsys For $35 Billion

Business

All Your Auto Shipping Needs Covered Under One Roof

Business

Bitcoin And Ethereum Plunge Hard This Week Despite ETF Hype

Published

1 day ago

on

(CTN News) – There is still no sign of recovery in the crypto market almost a week after spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were launched.

Bitcoin (BTC) has lost more than 10% of its value over the past week, according to CoinGecko. Market capitalization-wise, the largest digital coin currently has a market capitalization of $41,002.
The difference between $49,000 and $50,000 was close last week.

As a result of the launch of BlackRock’s long-awaited Bitcoin ETF, the fund has amassed over $1 billion in assets under management.

What is the reason for the price decline? It is likely that investors are taking advantage of the hype surrounding ETFs to cash out their gains.

Investors and traders are unlikely to continue buying after the approval of ETFs has been announced. Analysts have reported that the approval has already been “priced in.”

Additionally, the rest of the crypto market has been severely affected over the past week. A decline of 7% has occurred in the value of Solana (SOL) over the last week, and the stock is currently trading at $92.38.

There is a decline of more than 14% in Avalanche (AVAX), trading at $32.82. Due to institutional investor interest, both assets performed well in December.
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital coin, has lost 8% of its value over the past week. Currently, it is priced at $2,466.

In the wake of the approval of ten spot Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Bitcoin crypto community is now waiting for spot ETH ETFs to be launched.

It has been reported that the top regulator on Wall Street has extended the deadline for a decision on Fidelity’s proposed spot Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF to March 5, resulting in a downward trend in the price of the asset.

As of today, the total crypto market is valued at $1.7 trillion, down 2.8% from the previous day.

SEE ALSO:

Tips for Beginner Forex Traders

Wayfair Shares Jump After 13% Of Its Workforce Is Cut By 1,650 Jobs

MACY’s Will Lay Off 2,350 Employees And Close 5 Stores
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies