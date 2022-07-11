Thailand Removes 7 Countries from Coronavirus Danger Zone List

As a result of improvements in the pandemic situation and the global vaccination coverage against Coronavirus, Thailand has revoked its previous declarations of seven countries as Covid-19 danger zones.

Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Indonesia have been removed from the list of dangerous epidemic areas following a meeting of the national committee on disease control on Friday.

Published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday, the announcement was signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thailand has eased most of its remaining restrictions on Covid-19 from July 1 after the Omicron variant proved to be much less virulent than its predecessors.

Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said that only a few imported infections have been detected among the tens of thousands of arrivals per day.

According to him, the committee made two key decisions on Friday, including removing seven countries.

In addition, monkeypox was declared Thailand’s 56th communicable disease. As of yet, Thailand has not detected any cases of the disease.

Over 6,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded across 58 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Coronavirus Sub-Variants Dominate Infections

In Thailand, over half of Covid-19 infections are now Omicron BA.4 or BA.5 sub-variants, according to the Department of Medical Services. Infections may also reach 30,000 per day, according to the department.

The deputy director-general of the department, Dr. Natthaphong Wongwiwat, said yesterday that with RT-PCR and antigen testing he projects 20,000-30,000 new infections per day.

According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), 5,407 cases were reported Sunday, July 11, 2022.

He reported that about 1,000 patients had severe Covid-19 Coronavirus symptoms, slightly more than previously recorded.

Despite the increase in new infections, Dr. Natthaphong said the number of severe Covid-19 cases was relatively low and only a few required hospitalization.

The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron now account for about half of all new infections in the country.

Sub-variants will begin to dominate infections within two weeks to one month, eventually accounting for 90% of all Coronavirus cases in the country.