Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Shakes Greece's Evia Island
1 hour ago

(CTN NEWS) – Early on Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Evia in central Greece. Athens experienced the tremor, but no damage has been recorded.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers at 6:32 am local time, according to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA).

Within the next few hours, seismologists may change their calculations of the earthquake’s precise magnitude, epicenter, and depth and those of other organizations.

A flurry of aftershocks followed the 4.7 Richter tremor. Three aftershocks of magnitude 4.1, 3.2, and 2.2 were felt in the Attica basin around 7:30.

According to Lefteris Raviolos, the mayor of Karystos, southern Evia was seriously affected by the earthquake. “Thankfully, no damage has been recorded, he continued, as reported by in. gr.

While they keep an eye on the phenomenon, seismologists cannot determine which earthquake was the primary one. However, the occurrence of aftershocks indicates that the event is subsiding.

https://greekreporter.com/greece/

A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Athens following the earthquake [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Earthquakes Are Common In Greece

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck northeast of Crete last week. The sea region between Crete and the islands of Kasos and Karpathos served as the earthquake’s epicenter.

There has been no damage recorded.

Hundreds of homes and businesses suffered damage in September 2021 due to a strong 5.8 earthquake that struck central Crete.

After the earthquake that shook the town of Arkalochori and left one person dead and at least twenty injured, hundreds of residents in the affected area of Crete stayed several days in camps and fields and just slept in their cars.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake in October 2022 just south of Crete had no effect on property or people.

Greece is located in an area with a lot of seismic activity. However, most earthquakes do not result in harm or casualties.

People are seen on Syntagma Square in Athens following the evacuation of nearby buildings [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

A quake in October 2020 on the eastern Greek island of Samos and the neighboring Turkish shore claimed the lives of two individuals on Samos and at least 75 persons in Turkey.

The nation is situated on an intricate geological boundary zone between the African and Eurasian Plates in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece’s southern portion is on the Aegean Sea Plate, while the northern portion is on the Eurasian Plate.

The African Plate is subducting beneath the Aegean Sea Plate at a rate of around forty millimeters (1.6 inches) per year.

While the Aegean Sea Plate is migrating southwestward about the Eurasian Plate at a rate of about thirty millimeters (one inch) per year.

