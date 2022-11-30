Connect with us

News World News

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong's Fight Over Foreign Lawyers
Advertisement

News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Shakes Greece's Evia Island

News Asia News

South Korea Orders Cement Truckers To Get Back To Work

News World News

Canada's Genealogy Leads To 1983 Murder Arrests

News World News

Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano Explodes For The First Time Since 1984

News

Thai Police Seize Luxury Houses and Over ฿400m from Suspected Chinese Businessmen

News News Asia

South Korean Woman Extradited to New Zealand Over 2 Dead Children Found in Suitcase

News Regional News

Sea Turtle Found Dead With 2Kg of Plastic Waste in its Stomach

News

Thailand Records a Spike in Covid-19 Cases as Tourism Rebounds

News Health

Thailand's Weed Cafes Must Provide Odor Free Environments

News

The UK Government Should Stop Doing Stupid Stuff Around Brexit

News

Pakistani Students Studying in the United States Increase by 17%

News News Asia

Kim Jong Un's 10-Year-old Daughter in The Spotlight in North Korea

News Learning Regional News Tourism

Over 3000 Monkeys Enjoy Feast in Lopburi Thailand

News News Asia

Protests Flare Up Across China Over Beijing's Zero Covid-19 Policy

News Regional News

Man Finds 3.7Kg Newborn Baby Discard in the Trash

News

Thailand's Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

News

COVID-19; Don't want Long COVID? COVID-19 Prevention

News Asia News World News

Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Have The World's Leading Nuclear Power

News

2 Injured In Drive-by Shooting At Nashville Church Funeral

News

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong’s Fight Over Foreign Lawyers

Published

50 mins ago

on

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong's Fight Over Foreign Lawyers

(CTN NEWS) – Beijing – After the territory’s top court rejected the government’s attempt to stop a British barrister from representing imprisoned media billionaire Jimmy Lai.

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee has urged Beijing to rule on whether foreign attorneys can act on national security issues.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) in China is anticipated to issue a decision in the case “as soon as feasible,” according to Lee, who stated this during a news conference on Tuesday.

Lee did not say, however, if this would be before the start of Lai’s trial on Thursday.

Lee said that Hong Kong authorities were attempting to postpone the commencement of Lai’s historic national security trial. Lai was the editor-in-chief of the now-defunct pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily.

His plea for Beijing’s involvement will be just the sixth occasion of China’s top legislative body interfering in legal disputes in Hong Kong.

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong's Fight Over Foreign Lawyers

An ex-British colony meant to enjoy judicial independence from Beijing as part of the “one country, two systems” agreement.

The Court of Final Appeal rejected the government’s attempt to exclude British attorney Timothy Owen from the case and put a “blanket ban” on foreign attorneys working on national security cases.

Lee, though, contended that Beijing’s assistance was required in part due to the possibility that a foreign counsel could reveal state secrets or be tainted by a foreign government.

According to Lee, “there is no practical way to guarantee that a foreign counsel won’t have a conflict of interest due to his nationality.”

Additionally, there is no way to confirm that he hasn’t been pressured, corrupted, or otherwise controlled by foreign countries, organizations, or people.

After months of sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong the previous year, Beijing enforced the comprehensive national security law on the city in June 2020.

The law, which imposes up to a life sentence in jail for acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and coordination with foreign forces, has drawn strong criticism from Western countries and human rights organizations.

Cases of National Security

Lai is among the most well-known critics of the Chinese Communist Party leadership, including Xi Jinping, in Hong Kong.

He is charged with sedition and two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign governments about his Apple Daily newspaper, which was shut down in June 2021 following a police raid and a freeze on its assets.

The 74-year-old was detained in December 2020 and is currently completing a 20-month prison term for participating in illegal meetings.

Additionally, he anticipates receiving a sentence for his fraud conviction next month.

Owen is a seasoned attorney specializing in criminal and human rights law in London. The common law system used in Hong Kong is the same as that in the United Kingdom.

Legal experts expressed concern that the public would lose faith in Hong Kong’s judicial independence due to the appeal to Beijing.

Alvin Cheung, an assistant law professor at Queen’s University in Canada, says, “What we’ve seen with interpretations is simply, ‘Heads I win, tails you lose.”

Cheung was a member of the team that wrote a legal study in May that named NPCSC interpretations as one of the primary threats to Hong Kong’s rule of law.

Former British justice secretary Robert Buckland and retired Australian high court judge Michael Kirby endorsed the report.

“The NPCSC is a political (and democratic) institution whose proceedings are conducted behind closed doors without the presence of the parties to the litigation.

Its judgments include little to no explanation and are driven more by political reasons than by legal analysis,” according to the legal opinion.

Lawyers from other common law jurisdictions are permitted to practice in Hong Kong’s courts in addition to having foreign judges there, particularly when certain situations call for their competence.

The lower court authorized Owen to defend Lai last month, finding that having a renowned international expert present throughout the trial was in the public interest.

The Department of Justice’s application was denied by the Court of Final Appeal on technical grounds in its final decision, which was issued on Monday.

The Department of Justice was criticized by a panel of three judges on the top court, including Chief Justice Andrew Cheung and Roberto Ribeiro.

And Joseph Fok for “raising undefined and unproven matters purported to involve national security which was not raised or explored in the Courts below.”

However, they didn’t address whether barristers from other countries should, in general, be barred from cases involving national security.

On Monday, legal professionals and rights organizations raised to worry about Lee’s choice to seek Beijing to step in.

According to Professor Johannes Chan Man-mun, the former dean of the Faculty of Statute at the University of Hong Kong, Lee’s action “is the creation of a new norm rather than an interpretation of an existing law.”

He told the South China Morning Post that any interpretation of the passage might have “far-reaching ramifications” and “seriously damage Hong Kong as an international metropolis.”

Reporters Without Borders also criticized Lee’s action and urged the Hong Kong government to give Lai a choice in representation.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Shakes Greece’s Evia Island

South Korea Orders Cement Truckers To Get Back To Work

Canada’s Genealogy Leads To 1983 Murder Arrests
Related Topics:
Continue Reading