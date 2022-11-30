Introducing Apple Music’s New Replay Experience And 2022’s Top Charts

(CTN News) – Apple Music subscribers can now learn more about their favorite songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience. In 2022, listeners explored novel sounds, novel languages, and brand-new genres more than ever before.

Apple Music listeners contributed significantly to making 2022 a year to remember, both individually and collectively, as evidenced by the year-end charts for 2022.

Apple Music’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schussed, stated that when the feature was introduced, it quickly became a fan favorite. We wanted to continue to develop it and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers.

Music becomes a soundtrack to our lives throughout the year, and it is fun to relive those memorable and meaningful moments over and over again.”

Apple Music Replay has been redesigned

Introducing in 2022 is a year-end experience that includes enhanced listening insights and enhanced functionality, including a completely personalized highlight reel.

In addition to discovering their favorite songs and albums, users can also discover their favorite artists and genres. Fans of a particular artist or genre can even see if they rank among the top 100 listeners.

You may check Replay until December 31 to see if your listening patterns have changed. Once the new year begins, you can keep listening to Apple Music to discover new 2023 insights every week.

It is easy to share insights from Replay with family and friends, via social channels, or by using any messaging application.

Apple Music Replay: How it works

You must log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music at replay.music.apple.com. View highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed information. It is possible to access a truncated version of the website throughout the year or as soon as a user becomes eligible.

What you need to know about listening statistics

Make sure you listen to enough music to qualify. You can track your progress via a personalized progress bar on the Replay website. The same listening threshold applies to playlist and insights eligibility. Users who are eligible for Replay can access the service by visiting replay.music.apple.com. Find out what people are listening to, listen on the site, and share.

For all 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available, Replay is available in 39 languages.

Replay and privacy concerns with Apple Music

Replay maintains Apple’s standard privacy throughout the experience, despite the emphasis on data. A user’s insights are never shared, sold, or used in any marketing materials. User insights can be shared at their discretion if they so choose. There is no way for Apple Music subscribers or employees to access their insights outside of their chosen snapshots at any time.

Insights into the top charts

Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, which highlighted the top songs, top Shazza’s, and top fitness songs of 2022. Upon examination of the rankings, music fans will notice an increase in non-English-language tracks, the rise of once-niche genres, and a number of exciting upcoming artists making their debuts.

“STAY” by Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, released in the summer of 2021, spent 51 days at the top of the Daily Top 100: Global and remained there well into 2022. Stay has remained at No. 1 on the Daily Top 100: Global since its release. 1 in 69 countries and regions worldwide.

According to the Top Songs chart, hip-hop accounted for 32 of the top 100 songs. With 23 songs on the chart, pop was followed by R&B/Soul with 11 songs. With eight songs, Latin ranked fourth, followed by J-pop with six.

On the Most Read Lyrics chart, things looked noticeably different, led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the standout song on Disney’s Encanto soundtrack. There are 29 songs in languages other than English on the lyrics chart, making it one of the most global charts.

SEE ALSO:

Deals On Nintendo Switch Lite For Cyber Monday

10 MacBook Features You Should Know

Musk Claims Apple Threatened To Remove Twitter’s App