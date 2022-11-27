Thailand’s Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

(CTN NEWS) – LOPBURI, Thailand – On Sunday, the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand featured food suitable for monkeys.

While volunteers prepared food across the street for actual monkeys, the emblem of Lopburi province, roughly 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Bangkok.

Rows of monkey sculptures holding trays were lined up outside the complex of the Ancient Three Pagodas.

Large groups of macaque monkeys roamed the area, occasionally fighting with one another as crowds of tourists and residents gathered.

The meticulously planned feast was delivered toward the temple, where the hungry beasts pounced and soon had the entirely vegetarian dish in their teeth.

The festival has a high entertainment value, but its organizers carefully emphasize that it is not all fun and games.

According to Yongyuth Kitwatanusont, the festival’s founder, “This monkey feast festival is a successful event that annually promotes Lopburi’s tourism among worldwide travellers.”

“In Lopburi, there used to be about 300 monkeys, but there are now almost 4,000. However, Lopburi is a city of monkeys. Thus people and monkeys can coexist peacefully there.

Such concord was evident in the monkeys’ lack of timidity as they clambered up on people, cars, and lampposts. The observant animals occasionally turned their attention to things other than the plentiful feast.

According to Ayisha Bhatt, a California native who teaches English in Thailand.

“As I attempted to take a selfie, a monkey was already on my back. He immediately pulled my sunglasses off my face, went off to the top of a lamppost, and spent some time attempting to devour them,”

The risk of small thievery did not affect the pleased spectators, while some were content to be cautious.

“We need to watch out for them; we’d better let them handle it. Carlos Rodway, a visitor from Cadiz, Spain, who had previously been unceremoniously used as a climbing frame by one brave monkey, said, “Not too close is better.

The celebration is held to thank the monkeys for bringing tourists yearly to Lopburi, the provincial capital.

The theme for this year is “monkeys feeding monkeys,” which is a change from past years when monkey participation had dropped because of the large number of people who were frightened of the creatures.

