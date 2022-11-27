Connect with us

News

Thailand's Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts
Advertisement

News

COVID-19; Don't want Long COVID? COVID-19 Prevention

News Asia News World News

Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Have The World's Leading Nuclear Power

News

2 Injured In Drive-by Shooting At Nashville Church Funeral

News World News

Atlanta Shooting Leaves 1 dead, 5 Injured: Police

News

United Furniture Industries Fires 2,700 Workers Overnight Before Thanksgiving

News

Rishi Sunak Considers Restrictions On Foreign Students To Control Migration: Report

News

Thai Air Force is Buying Two Advanced F-35 Fighter Jets from U.S. Despite Objections

News

Thai Cannabis Industry is Clouded by the Emergence Of Legal Threats

News News Asia

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Resigns as Party Leader

News Regional News

Thailand's Alcohol Control Board Rejects 4am Bar Closing Times

News Health

Can Thailand Break the Annual PM2.5 Haze Cycle

News Crime

Police Recovered 64 Vehicles From Car Loan Sharks

News Regional News

Police Seize 5.2 Million Meth Pills in Three Drug Busts

News World News

Landslide On Ischia In Italy Leaves 1 Dead And Up To 12 Missing

News

Joni The Red Is In The Fortnite December 2022 Crew Pack

News Regional News

Attacks on Women and Rape Culture a Problem in Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

Chinese-Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu Jailed for 13 Years in China

News News Asia Sports

2022 World Cup Fans Put Off By High Prices and Beer Limits

News Northern Thailand

Laos Authorities Powerless in the Lawless Golden Triangle Economic Zone

News

Thailand’s Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

Published

5 hours ago

on

Thailand's Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

(CTN NEWS) – LOPBURI, ThailandOn Sunday, the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand featured food suitable for monkeys.

While volunteers prepared food across the street for actual monkeys, the emblem of Lopburi province, roughly 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Bangkok.

Rows of monkey sculptures holding trays were lined up outside the complex of the Ancient Three Pagodas.

Large groups of macaque monkeys roamed the area, occasionally fighting with one another as crowds of tourists and residents gathered.

The meticulously planned feast was delivered toward the temple, where the hungry beasts pounced and soon had the entirely vegetarian dish in their teeth.
Thailand's Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

Monkeys enjoy fruit during the monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, held to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism. (AP Photo/Chalida EKvitthayavechnukul)

The festival has a high entertainment value, but its organizers carefully emphasize that it is not all fun and games.

According to Yongyuth Kitwatanusont, the festival’s founder, “This monkey feast festival is a successful event that annually promotes Lopburi’s tourism among worldwide travellers.

“In Lopburi, there used to be about 300 monkeys, but there are now almost 4,000. However, Lopburi is a city of monkeys. Thus people and monkeys can coexist peacefully there.

Such concord was evident in the monkeys’ lack of timidity as they clambered up on people, cars, and lampposts. The observant animals occasionally turned their attention to things other than the plentiful feast.

According to Ayisha Bhatt, a California native who teaches English in Thailand.

“As I attempted to take a selfie, a monkey was already on my back. He immediately pulled my sunglasses off my face, went off to the top of a lamppost, and spent some time attempting to devour them,”

Thailand's Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

Monkeys enjoy fruit during the monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, held to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism. (AP Photo/Chalida EKvitthayavechnukul)

The risk of small thievery did not affect the pleased spectators, while some were content to be cautious.

“We need to watch out for them; we’d better let them handle it. Carlos Rodway, a visitor from Cadiz, Spain, who had previously been unceremoniously used as a climbing frame by one brave monkey, said, “Not too close is better.

The celebration is held to thank the monkeys for bringing tourists yearly to Lopburi, the provincial capital.

The theme for this year is “monkeys feeding monkeys,” which is a change from past years when monkey participation had dropped because of the large number of people who were frightened of the creatures.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Have The World’s Leading Nuclear Power

2 Injured In Drive-by Shooting At Nashville Church Funeral

Atlanta Shooting Leaves 1 dead, 5 Injured: Police
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins