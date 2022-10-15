Connect with us

Drug Runner Killed, Chiang Rai Police Seize 4 Million Meth Pills
Chiang Rai's Mae Sai Flooded After Sai River Overflows

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

Chiang Rai Police Chase Leads to Seizure of 6 Million Meth Pills

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

China, Chiang Rai River Trade Resumes After 2 Year Port Closure

Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred After 325 Teens Caught in Night Club Raid

Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

Cyber Police Arrest 6 Facebook Loan Fraudsters in Chiang Rai

Drug Runners Crash Ford Ranger in Chiang Rai, 6.4 Million Meth Pills Found

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seize 3 Million Meth Pills, 2 Men Arrested

Space Learning Center to Be Established in Chiang Rai in 2023

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Airport Reopens 5 Days after Nok Air Accident

Chiang Rai Airport Closure Expended Until August 5th

Nok Air Pilot to Be Questioned Over Keeping 164 Passengers Onboard After Botched Landing

Chiang Rai Airport to Reopen Aug 3 After Nok Air Accident

Drug Runner Shot And Killed by Police in Chiang Rai

Police and soldiers in Chiang Rai shot and killed a suspected drug runner during a shootout. His accomplice was apprehended, and their pickup truck with 4 million meth pills was seized.

Narcotics suppression police and Pha Muang Task Force soldiers signalled for the pickup to stop at a road checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du district at 11 p.m.

The pickup truck with a Chiang Rai plate sped through the checkpoint, and police gave chase.

police chiang rai

After the chase team drove by a tambon Ban Du market, they could block the pickup with their cars. However, the driver crashed into the police cars and started shooting.

The driver was killed during a short shootout. A truck search turned 20 sacks with 4 million speed pills inside.

One passenger, a man, identified as Mr. Jathor Janu, 34, from the Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai, was arrested, and a handgun was seized. He was taken into police custody.

police chiang rai

Police said the drug seizure comes after a tipoff that a drug gang would smuggle drugs from the border in the Mae Fa Luang and Mae Chan districts of Chiang Rai into the country’s interior.

Mr. Jathor told police they planned to transport the drugs from Chiang Rai to central Thailand.

