Drug Runner Killed, Chiang Rai Police Seize 4 Million Meth Pills

Police and soldiers in Chiang Rai shot and killed a suspected drug runner during a shootout. His accomplice was apprehended, and their pickup truck with 4 million meth pills was seized.

Narcotics suppression police and Pha Muang Task Force soldiers signalled for the pickup to stop at a road checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du district at 11 p.m.

The pickup truck with a Chiang Rai plate sped through the checkpoint, and police gave chase.

After the chase team drove by a tambon Ban Du market, they could block the pickup with their cars. However, the driver crashed into the police cars and started shooting.

The driver was killed during a short shootout. A truck search turned 20 sacks with 4 million speed pills inside.

One passenger, a man, identified as Mr. Jathor Janu, 34, from the Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai, was arrested, and a handgun was seized. He was taken into police custody.

Police said the drug seizure comes after a tipoff that a drug gang would smuggle drugs from the border in the Mae Fa Luang and Mae Chan districts of Chiang Rai into the country’s interior.

Mr. Jathor told police they planned to transport the drugs from Chiang Rai to central Thailand.