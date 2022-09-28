Connect with us

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Police Chase Leads to Seizure of 6 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

Chiang Rai News News

China, Chiang Rai River Trade Resumes After 2 Year Port Closure

Chiang Rai News News

Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

Chiang Rai News News

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred After 325 Teens Caught in Night Club Raid

Chiang Rai News News

Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Cyber Police Arrest 6 Facebook Loan Fraudsters in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Drug Runners Crash Ford Ranger in Chiang Rai, 6.4 Million Meth Pills Found

Chiang Rai News News

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seize 3 Million Meth Pills, 2 Men Arrested

Chiang Rai News News

Space Learning Center to Be Established in Chiang Rai in 2023

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Reopens 5 Days after Nok Air Accident

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Closure Expended Until August 5th

Chiang Rai News News

Nok Air Pilot to Be Questioned Over Keeping 164 Passengers Onboard After Botched Landing

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport to Reopen Aug 3 After Nok Air Accident

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Closed After Nok Air 737 Skids Off Runway

Chiang Rai News

A Tourist Has Gone Missing After Falling From A Raft On Rapids In Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

Avatar of CTN News

Published

14 mins ago

on

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

Chiang Rai Police have detained a Mae Fah Luang district chief after he was caught transporting nine Chinese nationals that illegally entered Thailand from Myanmar.

On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m., soldiers from the Pha Muang Force stopped a black Isuzu truck at a checkpoint in Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai.

According to police, the pickup was driven by Mr. Thanapol, 48 (surname withheld), the district chief in Mae Fah Luang.

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese

Chiang Rai police said nine Chinese men were on the back of his pickup truck.

They admitted to entering Thailand illegally via Myanmar’s Tachilek township, located directly across from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

The Pha Muang Force soldiers discovered 45 mobile phones, many credit cards, and cash in their possession.

Mr. Thanapol stated that an unnamed individual took the nine Chinese men to his home and requested that he transport them to Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

He was to be compensated 1,000 baht for each of them.

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese

He told police that he believed the Chinese were holding passports but had no idea how they entered the country.

When questioned, the nine men revealed they solicited internet investments from a contact center in the Tachilek township in Myanmar.

They said they fled to Thailand to avoid Myanmar government action.

The nine men were sent to the immigration office in Chiang Rai for legal proceedings.

Mr. Thanapol was taken to the Mae Fa Luang police station, where he was initially charged with human trafficking.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading