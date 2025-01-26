Dog Orphaned After Owners Death Adopted by Thai Princess

A stray dog named Moo Daeng, which translates to “red pork” in Thai, has won the hearts of people across Thailand for its unwavering loyalty to its late owner. The story even reached Princess Siribha Chudabhorn of Thailand, who decided to step in and care for the dog.

Moo Daeng became a familiar sight outside a 7-Eleven store in Korat’s Mueang district, patiently waiting for its owner, who sadly passed away in November 2023. The owner, a homeless man struggling with mental illness, had cared for Moo Daeng despite his hardships.

The pair lived, relying on the generosity of strangers and often spending their nights outside a 7-11 store near Grandma Mo Market.

After the man’s passing, Moo Daeng continued to wait at the same spot, unaware he would never return. Employees and the store owner began looking after the dog, providing food and blankets to keep it comfortable during cold nights.

The story of Moo Daeng’s loyalty went viral on Facebook, sparking widespread attention. Princess Siribha came across a video about efforts to raise funds for the dog’s medical care. Moved by Moo Daeng’s situation, she shared her intention to adopt and provide a safe, loving home for the dog at her residence in Chiang Mai.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the princess addressed Moo Daeng’s supporters, reassuring them about her plans. She shared that she first learned of Moo Daeng through the community’s efforts to help the dog. Concerned for its well-being, she felt compelled to step in and offer care.

The princess revealed her deep empathy for animals, particularly those suffering. “All of my pets have gone through difficult experiences, like abuse or abandonment. In Moo Daeng’s case, the loss of its owner has caused severe depression. We often overlook it, but animals have emotions much like humans,” she shared.

She explained that Moo Daeng was suffering from Major Depressive Syndrome—a condition triggered by the sudden loss of a loved one. “If left unaddressed, this could harm both Moo Daeng’s emotional and physical health. Unlike people, who can sometimes hide their feelings, animals show exactly what they’re going through,” she said.

The princess, who has personally battled depression for nearly a decade, emphasized her commitment to Moo Daeng’s recovery. She assured supporters that her intentions were not to take the dog away from its community but to provide the urgent care it needed.

“I promise to love and care for Moo Daeng as if it were my own child, just like my other pets. You’re welcome to follow updates on my page. If I ever visit Korat, I’ll bring Moo Daeng to meet everyone,” she concluded.

Her royal staff coordinated with the Provincial Livestock Department and veterinarians who had treated Moo Daeng. On January 20, they also reached out to the grocery store owner. By January 22, Moo Daeng was taken to Kasetsart College Veterinary Hospital for a health checkup before being transported to the princess’s residence in Chiang Mai.

The princess outlined her expectations for Moo Daeng’s care, ensuring the transition was handled thoughtfully. Moo Daeng’s story is a powerful reminder of the bond between humans and animals and the compassion that can bring communities together.

Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, commonly known as Princess Ribha, is a Thai royal and the youngest daughter of Princess Chulabhorn. Born on March 8, 1992, she’s known for her contributions to education and public health in Thailand.

She studied at Chulalongkorn University and earned degrees in chemistry and veterinary science. Her academic achievements reflect her deep interest in scientific research to improve health and well-being.

Princess Siribha actively participates in charitable work, focusing on community welfare projects and supporting underprivileged groups in her country. Her dedication continues to inspire many across Thailand. She is also an avid animal lover and works closely with charities that advocate animal welfare protection.

