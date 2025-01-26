World’s Largest White Buffalo Takes Center Stage Chiang Rai Buffalo Beauty Contest

On Saturday, hundreds of people flocked to the field next to Chiang Rai Rajabhat University in Ban Du Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, to see the world’s largest white buffalo at the 2nd Chiang Rai Buffalo Beauty Contest.

Professor Uthayotha and artists from the Khua Art Association in Chiang Rai brought a unique touch to the event by painting traditional Lanna-inspired designs on the body of “Ko Mueang Phet,” the world’s largest white buffalo.

This stunning buffalo, 5 years and 8 months old, hails from Wanasuwan Farm.

The painted design featured a “four-eared, five-eyed spider,” a legendary Lanna creature. This artistic addition drew plenty of attention from attendees, as the intricate artwork further enhanced Ko Mueang Phet’s enormous size and beauty. The pattern choice celebrated Lanna culture and highlighted Ko Mueang Phet’s unmatched stature as the largest albino buffalo.

Ko Mueang Phet stands an impressive 175 cm tall and weighs 1,500 kilograms. Known for his strong build, large skull and horns, straight back, and sturdy legs, he is a prized breeder with excellent offspring. His value to Wanasuwan Farm has soared to over 18 million baht.

This remarkable buffalo has achieved several accolades. He won the giant male mixed-colour buffalo category at the Thai Buffalo Charm event in Chiang Mai in December 2024 and claimed the top spot in the giant male albino buffalo category at the 1st World Buffalo and Giant Buffalo Championship in Udon Thani in April 2024.

In addition to his competition success, Ko Mueang Phet has met prominent figures like former Prime Minister Settha Thavisin at Government House and even appeared in the drama “Mon Rak Luk Thung.”

Ko Mueang Phet’s breeding services are highly sought after, with a guaranteed fee of 30,000 baht for three sessions. His semen is also available for 1,000 baht per tube, with a discounted rate of 10,000 baht for a set of 12 tubes. This time, the giant buffalo participated in a special upper northern regional and national-level competition in the Giant Buffalo, Real Teeth, Male (all colours) category.

According to the artists, painting on a moving buffalo posed a unique challenge. Unlike painting on traditional surfaces, the buffalo’s constant movement required skill and precision.

The designs were kept simple to save time, incorporating symbols representing Chiang Rai’s identity. Along with the four-eared, five-eyed spider, the artwork included elements inspired by iconic landmarks like the Black House and the White Temple. Tattoo-style lines emphasised the city’s artistic heritage, showcasing Chiang Rai as a true hub of creativity.

