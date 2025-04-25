News

Woman Survives King Cobra Attack, Brings Snake to the Hospital

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
King Cobra Attacks in Thailand
The woman carried the dead cobra with her during the two-and-a-half-hour journey to Somdej Phrayupparat Sa Kaeo Hospital.

Sa Kaeo – A 47-year-old woman from Thailand survived a bite from a large king cobra while looking for mushrooms. She brought the snake’s body with her to the hospital so staff could identify it.

Supin, who lives in Sa Kaeo province in eastern Thailand, was picking mushrooms with her family in a eucalyptus forest near the Khlong Khan Tho reservoir on April 19. That’s when she came across a king cobra weighing 4.6 kilograms.

Supin said the snake lunged at her. She managed to dodge the first strike but fell backwards, and the cobra bit her on the leg and knee, leaving deep wounds.

King Cobra Attacks in Thailand

According to Supin, she fought back using her hands and feet. She kicked and stomped on the snake’s neck, then grabbed its neck and pinned it down. She called for help, and her relatives hit the snake.

They tied a cloth above her bites to slow the spread of venom and rushed her to the hospital. Supin took the dead king cobra with her on the two-and-a-half-hour drive to Somdej Phrayupparat Sa Kaeo Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors treated her wounds and gave her antivenom. She is now recovering.

King Cobra Attacks in Thailand

King cobras rarely attack people in Thailand. Still, their size and strong venom mean bites can be deadly without quick treatment.

There have been other king cobra encounters in Thailand. In September 2023, a 50-year-old woman named Tin was cooking durian outside her home when a 12-foot king cobra appeared.

Security camera footage showed the snake sliding between her legs, lifting its head, and striking toward her. She escaped without injury.

Back in 2018, snake charmer Yuttapong Chaibooddee was bitten on the arm during a show in Phuket. He fainted, needed life support, and suffered serious wounds from the venom, but recovered after 10 days in the hospital.

King Cobra Attacks in Thailand

King cobras (Ophiophagus hannah) aren’t usually aggressive and tend to avoid people. If surprised, cornered, or guarding eggs, they can become defensive, raising their bodies, hissing, and striking fast.

Their venom is highly toxic. A king cobra can deliver up to 420 mg in one bite, which can kill within an hour if not treated. Experts say to keep your distance if you see one, stay calm, and call professionals to handle it. King cobras can strike far and bite more than once.

While king cobra bites are dangerous, they don’t happen often. Most cases come from accidental meetings, not attacks. Better public awareness, trained rescue teams, and access to antivenom have helped lower the number of deaths. Still, people should stay alert where king cobras live.

If you ever come across a snake in Thailand, call local rescue services or authorities right away. Don’t try to handle the situation yourself.

Related News:

Rescue Volunteer Attacked By Python While Rescuing Cat

Thailand’s Constitutional Court Shutters Main Opposition Party Bans Execs From Politics
UK Security Appeal: Prince Harry ‘Singled Out for Inferior Treatment’
Thai Students Win Gold and Silver at World Invention Creativity Olympics 2024
UK to Introduce Digital Driving Licenses: A Step Toward Transforming Public Services
Thailand Inflation Rate Drops Significantly Over the Month of June
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Exam Cheating, Thailand, Bangkok Woman Arrested For Helping Former Top Cop Cheat on an Exam
Next Article Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Frenzy at GameStop Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Frenzy at GameStop: Fans Line Up in Droves!

Soi Dog

Trending News

India Orders Pakistani Citizens to Leave the Country
India Orders Pakistani Citizens to Leave the Country After Kashmir Attack
India
Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Frenzy at GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Frenzy at GameStop: Fans Line Up in Droves!
Entertainment
Exam Cheating, Thailand, Bangkok
Woman Arrested For Helping Former Top Cop Cheat on an Exam
News
Federal
Federal Judge Denies Trump’s Reductions to Public School Diversity Initiatives.
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App