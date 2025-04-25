Woman Survives King Cobra Attack, Brings Snake to the Hospital

Sa Kaeo – A 47-year-old woman from Thailand survived a bite from a large king cobra while looking for mushrooms. She brought the snake’s body with her to the hospital so staff could identify it.

Supin, who lives in Sa Kaeo province in eastern Thailand, was picking mushrooms with her family in a eucalyptus forest near the Khlong Khan Tho reservoir on April 19. That’s when she came across a king cobra weighing 4.6 kilograms.

Supin said the snake lunged at her. She managed to dodge the first strike but fell backwards, and the cobra bit her on the leg and knee, leaving deep wounds.

According to Supin, she fought back using her hands and feet. She kicked and stomped on the snake’s neck, then grabbed its neck and pinned it down. She called for help, and her relatives hit the snake.

They tied a cloth above her bites to slow the spread of venom and rushed her to the hospital. Supin took the dead king cobra with her on the two-and-a-half-hour drive to Somdej Phrayupparat Sa Kaeo Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors treated her wounds and gave her antivenom. She is now recovering.

King Cobra Attacks in Thailand

King cobras rarely attack people in Thailand. Still, their size and strong venom mean bites can be deadly without quick treatment.

There have been other king cobra encounters in Thailand. In September 2023, a 50-year-old woman named Tin was cooking durian outside her home when a 12-foot king cobra appeared.

Security camera footage showed the snake sliding between her legs, lifting its head, and striking toward her. She escaped without injury.

Back in 2018, snake charmer Yuttapong Chaibooddee was bitten on the arm during a show in Phuket. He fainted, needed life support, and suffered serious wounds from the venom, but recovered after 10 days in the hospital.

King cobras (Ophiophagus hannah) aren’t usually aggressive and tend to avoid people. If surprised, cornered, or guarding eggs, they can become defensive, raising their bodies, hissing, and striking fast.

Their venom is highly toxic. A king cobra can deliver up to 420 mg in one bite, which can kill within an hour if not treated. Experts say to keep your distance if you see one, stay calm, and call professionals to handle it. King cobras can strike far and bite more than once.

While king cobra bites are dangerous, they don’t happen often. Most cases come from accidental meetings, not attacks. Better public awareness, trained rescue teams, and access to antivenom have helped lower the number of deaths. Still, people should stay alert where king cobras live.

If you ever come across a snake in Thailand, call local rescue services or authorities right away. Don’t try to handle the situation yourself.

