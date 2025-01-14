Policeman Who Killed Mascot Dog “Tia” Given Extra Prison Time

An Appellate Court has increased the prison sentence of a police officer who bludgeoned to death a dog that served as Chiang Mai University’s unofficial mascot. The court has not released the officer’s name, rank, or position.



On Monday, the Appeal Court in Chiang Mai sentenced the police officer to 16 months in prison without suspension and ordered him to pay 100,000 baht to the university, the dog’s caregiver.

The dog was named Tia Morchor. The mixed-breed canine served as the university’s unofficial mascot. He lived on campus and participated in university activities, such as the annual walk-up Doi Suthep for new students.

In this context, Tia means short in Thai, and Morchor is the Thai abbreviation for Chiang Mai University.

According to previous reports, the officer worked in a Border Patrol Police unit in the San Sai district of Chiang Mai province and had been suspended from duty. Some media outlets called him Pol Cpl Prinya Panyaburt, but this was not confirmed.

The man was suspended from work after the dog went missing in May 2020. At the time, the police officer was 27 years old, and the dog was 8 years old.

A university employee notified police that the dog had been missing from campus since May 4, 2020. The animal was discovered dead three days later, with a fractured skull, dumped by the road. Campus security footage captured the convicted officer riding his motorcycle away with the dog. He claimed the dog jumped from the bike and died in the fall.

Last year, the Criminal Court sentenced him to six months in prison without the possibility of parole for animal cruelty. Other charges, including theft, were dismissed.

Watchdog Thailand Foundation filed an appeal, seeking a more severe punishment, including the theft charge. It claimed Tia Morchor was a university dog rather than a stray.

The Appeal Court agreed, ordering the defendant to pay the university 100,000 baht in damages and extending his sentence to 16 months.

The ruling on Monday pleased the advocacy group and other animal lovers.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation used the hashtag “#justiceserved,” and the Tiamorchor Facebook page was inundated with thank-you messages for the court, the foundation, and everyone who helped get justice for the dog, who was beloved by students, staff, alumni, and many others.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in this call for justice for Pi Tia. And, most importantly, thank you to the judges for demonstrating that justice still exists,” wrote Ubolphan Nonthaburi on the dog’s social media account.

Dog Protection in Thailand

Thailand has made strides in protecting animals from cruelty, but challenges remain. The Prevention of Cruelty and Animal Welfare Act passed in 2014, is the country’s first law to address animal abuse.

It represents an important step toward holding people accountable for animal cruelty. This law applies to pets, working animals, stray animals, and wildlife. Offenders may face fines or even prison time. Even so, enforcement is not always consistent.

Cases of abuse frequently go unreported, and some areas lack adequate oversight. Animal rights organizations are important in raising awareness and saving abused animals.

Public attitudes toward animal welfare are gradually changing, but cultural barriers can make progress difficult. To protect more animals, increased education and enforcement funding are required.

In the meantime, organizations such as the Soi Dog Foundation continue to care for neglected animals and promote spay and neuter programs to alleviate suffering.

While there is still much work to be done, Thailand’s anti-animal cruelty campaign gains traction year after year.

