Fire Destroys 21 Houses at Myanmar Refugee Camp in Western Thailand

A fire at a camp for Myanmar war refugees in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi Province in western Thailand destroyed 21 houses and damaged ten others. According to authorities the camp houses approximately 3,400 Myanmar war refugees.

The fire started around 12.20 p.m. Twenty-one houses were completely destroyed, while ten others were severely damaged. Nobody was injured.

According to officials, the fire is thought to have started in a kitchen and quickly spread throughout the wooden, thatch-roofed houses. At the time, the majority of the refugees were participating in Christmas activities.

The Border Consortium, a non-governmental organization, had been notified so that it could assist the refugees affected by the fire.

Officials from the Sangkhla Buri district had arranged for the refugees who had been displaced by the fire to stay at a school within the camp. They were given food and other necessities.

fire destroys school building

A school building in Southern Thailand was destroyed by fire early Monday morning in the Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, with damage estimated at 10 million baht.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in a building on the grounds of Thung Song School in Moo 2 village in tambon Tham Yai, according to Nakhon Si Thammarat police.

Firefighters rushed to the school and extinguished the fire in about an hour, but the building had already been destroyed. The school’s brass band’s musical instruments were all stored in the building and were also destroyed. The initial estimate for the damage was ten million baht.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by police.

 

