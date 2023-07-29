Connect with us

Couple Sells 8-Month-Old Son to buy iPhone for Reels
Couple Sells 8-Month-Old Son to buy iPhone for Reels

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Couple Sells 8-Month-Old Son to buy iPhone for Reels

(CTN News) – In a disturbing incident that has shaken the region, a couple in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district allegedly sold their eight-month-old son to purchase an iPhone for creating reels on social media.

The incident took place in Panihati’s Ganganagar area near Kolkata. While the mother has been arrested, the father is on the run.

The matter came to light when locals grew suspicious as they had not seen the baby for weeks. They promptly reported the situation to the police, leading to the investigation and subsequent arrest of the mother. The father, who is reportedly absconding, is being actively pursued by the authorities.

The incident occurred around a month ago, but it was only reported to the police on July 24, according to the investigating officer.

Upon interrogation, the mother confessed that the couple had sold their infant to an unknown party, using the proceeds to purchase an iPhone 14 for making reels on social media platforms.

Shockingly, the couple also admitted to utilizing some of the money earned from the sale to travel to popular tourist destinations like Digha and Mandarmoni.

The police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and are on the lookout for both the father and the couple who allegedly bought the baby. Selling a child is illegal, and the buyers will also face legal repercussions once they are apprehended.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the local community, highlighting the need for greater awareness and vigilance to protect vulnerable individuals. The authorities are committed to bringing all involved parties to justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of the child.
