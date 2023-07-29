Singapore Executes First Woman Convict in 20 Years for Heroin Trafficking

(CTN News) – Singapore has recently executed a woman, Saridewi Djamani, for drug trafficking, marking the first time such an execution has taken place in almost two decades. This move has ignited a global debate over the country’s strict anti-drug laws and the use of the death penalty in such cases.

The Case of Saridewi Djamani: Her Background and Conviction:

Saridewi Djamani, a 45-year-old Singaporean national, was found guilty of trafficking 30g of heroin in 2018. Her conviction led to a death sentence in July 2018, and despite appeals and a petition for a presidential pardon, her execution proceeded. She became the second person to be executed for drug trafficking in the same week.

Singapore boasts some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, with capital punishment mandated for individuals caught trafficking specific drugs, such as 500g of cannabis or 15g of heroin. The country defends its stringent approach, stating it is necessary to safeguard society from the harmful effects of drugs.

Recent Executions Spark International Criticism:

The recent executions of Saridewi Djamani and Mohd Aziz bin Hussain have drawn significant criticism from global figures and human rights organizations. British billionaire Sir Richard Branson is one prominent voice speaking out against Singapore’s use of the death penalty, arguing that it is not an effective deterrent against crime.

Branson contends that small-scale drug traffickers, like Saridewi, often require help due to their circumstances, and punishing them with the death penalty may not address the root causes of drug-related issues. He expressed his concerns on Twitter, calling for a more compassionate approach.

Supporters of Singapore’s capital punishment for drug offenses argue that strict laws have contributed to the nation’s reputation as one of the safest places in the world.

However, anti-death penalty advocates, including Amnesty International, contest the claim that the death penalty is a unique deterrent against drug-related crimes.

Singapore’s Stance on Capital Punishment for Drug Offences:

Singapore authorities maintain that capital punishment is essential to combat drug trafficking effectively and enjoys significant public support. They believe strict drug laws are crucial in maintaining the country’s safety and security.

Amnesty International highlights that Singapore, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia are among the few countries that have recently carried out drug-related executions. This comparison raises further questions about such punishments’ effectiveness and human rights implications.

Conclusion: The Ongoing Debate on the Death Penalty:

The execution of Saridewi Djamani has reignited the longstanding debate on the use of the death penalty, particularly for drug offenses. Advocates argue that it is necessary to protect society, while opponents claim it violates human rights and has no proven deterrent effect. As the global discussion continues, Singapore’s stance on capital punishment remains contentious.