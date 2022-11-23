Connect with us

News

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hammers Solomon Islands
Advertisement

News News Asia

Earthquake Death Toll in Indonesia Jumps to 268

News

Police Report 2 Killed After Pickup Crashes into Motorcycle

News Southern Thailand

Car Bomb Kills Police Officer, Injures 31 in Southern Thailand

World News News

Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect Changes Name As teenager In Texas

News

Dollar Rises as China COVID fears Spook Markets

News

Indonesian Rescue Workers Race to Find People Still Trapped in Rubble After a deadly Earthquake

News

Hingham Apple Store Crash Leaves One Dead, 17 Injured

News

In Indonesia, 56 People Are Killed And Hundreds Are Injured In a Quake

Health News

An Eastern Ontario Child Died from the Flu During a Severe Influenza Season

News

Asia Shares, Oil Prices Skid on China COVID Outbreaks

News Regional News

China's Xi Jinping Dominates the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand

News Opinion

27 Years of UN and the Global Elites Climate Summit Hypocrisy

News Learning Legal

Drivers Points System in Thailand Starts Jan 9, 2023

News Chiang Rai News

Hydrogen Cyanide Gas Affects 4 villages in Chiang Rai

World News News

Gunman Kills 5 At Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Club Q

News

Iran To Help Russia Create Drones To Use In Ukraine War, Report Says

News

Countries Adopt COP27 Deal With 'Loss and Damage' Fund in Overnight Session

News

Cannabis Stored in New York is Worth $750 Million, But Growers Can’t Sell it

News

Massive Snowfall Buries Cars In Western New York

News

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hammers Solomon Islands

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Earthquake Hammers Solomon Islands

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, toppling tables and sending people fleeing for higher ground.

Although there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, Australia’s prime minister stated that a roof at the country’s High Commission had collapsed. After the threat passed, the initial tsunami warning was withdrawn.

Solomon Islands government spokesman George Herming told AP he was in his office on the second floor of a building in Honiara when the earthquake struck. He claimed to have crawled beneath his table.

“It’s a big one that surprised everyone,” Herming said.

“We have tables and desks, books, and everything scattered all over the place as a result of the earthquake,” he said, “but there is no major structural or building damage.”

According to Herming, there are no large high-rise buildings in the Solomon Islands, which has a population of about 700,000 people. He stated that there was some panic in the town, as well as traffic jams as everyone attempted to drive to higher ground.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that all Australian High Commission personnel were safe.

earthquake

“There are no known injuries, but the roof of the High Commission annex has collapsed, implying widespread damage,” Albanese told Parliament.

“Because of the tsunami warning, staff have been relocated to higher ground.” Our High Commission is working hard to ensure the safety of all Australians in the Solomon Islands. There are issues because the phone lines have gone down. So there are communication issues,” Albanese added.

Charley Piringi, a freelance journalist, said he was standing outside near schools on Honiara’s outskirts when the earthquake sent the children fleeing.

“The earthquake shook the place,” he explained. “It was a massive one.” We were all stunned, and everyone ran everywhere.”

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake’s epicentre was in the ocean about 56 kilometres (35 miles) southwest of Honiara at a depth of 13 kilometres (8 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a tsunami warning for the region, but later downgraded it as the threat passed.

The Solomon Islands are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc along the Pacific Ocean’s rim that is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Earthquake Death Toll in Indonesia Jumps to 268

Death Toll from Indonesia Earthquake

Meanwhile, the death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia rose to 268 on Tuesday, as rescuers looked for survivors in the rubble and relatives began burying their loved ones.

Rescue efforts in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province, focused on any survivors still buried beneath debris in areas made difficult to reach by the quake’s mass of obstacles thrown onto the roads.

The epicentre of Monday’s shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake was near Cianjur, where the majority of the victims died, hundreds were injured, and dozens were feared trapped as buildings collapsed and landslides were triggered.

According to Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency, the death toll rose dramatically again later Tuesday, from 162 to 268.

At least 151 people are still missing, and over 1,000 have been injured, according to the official, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins