Meteorologists Predict a Cold Winter for Northern Thailand
Overflowing Ping River Floods Chiang Mai City

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Police Find Body of Dismembered Woman in 7 Garbage Bags

BMW X1 Driven By 15-Year-Old Boy Hits and Kills Grad Student

Briton's Angered Over Rail Strikes and Skyrocketing Energy

Lawmakers in China Push to Reduce English Learning

Thailand's New Eco-Friendly "Ultraman Trains" to Start Service

Thailand Lifts All Entry Restrictions, Offers 45 Day Stays

500-Year-Old Temple Pagoda Collapses in Chiang Mai

San Francisco Dedicates Street to Thai Man Murdered in 2021

Energy Prices Jump 40.8% in Eurozone Countries

Putin Annexes 20% of Ukraine Snubbing US President Joe Biden

Metropolitan Police Find 152 Kg of Heroin in Drug Couriers Car

Florida; South Carolina Iashes Ian As Florida Surveys The Damage

Police Arrest One of 6 Men Accused in Extortion of Russian Couple

Cyber Police Arrest 2 Gun Distributors Selling Weapons to Protesters

Northeastern Thailand Hammered By Noru, 1 Dead, Others Injured

Green Bay Police Apologize To Dillon, A Shove Was Given To Him By The Officer

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Files For Divorce

cold weather northern Thailand

According to the Meteorological Department, Thailand’s cold season will start in the fourth week of October and last until late February. The average minimum temperature will be much lower, especially in the north.

According to the department, the weather would get cold about a week later than usual.

Northern and Northeast Thailand are expected to have the coldest daily temperatures, between 6 and 9°C. With temperatures dropping well below zero at higher elevations.

The coldest period will be between December and the end of January.

The Meteorologist also said that a cold front from China is forecast to cover the northern regions, but the cold season does not officially start until the end of October.

Temperatures in the Bangkok area could drop as low as 15°C, and it will be colder elsewhere. Upper areas would have average lows between 18 and 21°C. Last year, the average minimum temperature was 21.0°C.

The coldest it would get in Bangkok would be between 17 and 18°C, and nearby it would be between 15 and 16°C.

December and January would be the coldest months, with mountain tops ranging from cold (-1.0-15.9°C) to very cold (below -1.0°C) and frosty.

Some days in the South, mostly in the higher parts of the region, it was cool (16.0-22.9°C).

It would rain almost everywhere in November and December, sometimes very heavily, especially on the east coast.

In the Gulf of Thailand, wind waves would be 2-3 meters high, and in the Andaman Sea, they would be 1-2 meters high.

The weather office also said tropical storms could be over the Gulf of Thailand and the South in November and December.

These storms could bring widespread rain and wind waves 3 to 4 meters high.

