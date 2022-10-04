Meteorologists Predict a Cold Winter for Northern Thailand

According to the Meteorological Department, Thailand’s cold season will start in the fourth week of October and last until late February. The average minimum temperature will be much lower, especially in the north.

According to the department, the weather would get cold about a week later than usual.

Northern and Northeast Thailand are expected to have the coldest daily temperatures, between 6 and 9°C. With temperatures dropping well below zero at higher elevations.

The coldest period will be between December and the end of January.

The Meteorologist also said that a cold front from China is forecast to cover the northern regions, but the cold season does not officially start until the end of October.

Temperatures in the Bangkok area could drop as low as 15°C, and it will be colder elsewhere. Upper areas would have average lows between 18 and 21°C. Last year, the average minimum temperature was 21.0°C.

The coldest it would get in Bangkok would be between 17 and 18°C, and nearby it would be between 15 and 16°C.

December and January would be the coldest months, with mountain tops ranging from cold (-1.0-15.9°C) to very cold (below -1.0°C) and frosty.

Some days in the South, mostly in the higher parts of the region, it was cool (16.0-22.9°C).

It would rain almost everywhere in November and December, sometimes very heavily, especially on the east coast.

In the Gulf of Thailand, wind waves would be 2-3 meters high, and in the Andaman Sea, they would be 1-2 meters high.

The weather office also said tropical storms could be over the Gulf of Thailand and the South in November and December.

These storms could bring widespread rain and wind waves 3 to 4 meters high.