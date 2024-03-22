Connect with us

News

Air Europa Customers Warned Of Data Leak By IAG, WSJ Says
Advertisement

News

Biden Administration Forgives $6 Billion in Student Loans for Public Service Workers

News

Nike Stocks Fall On Lackluster Outlook, Slowing Sales In China

News

Chinese Tourists Lead International Arrivals in Thailand

News

Thailand Emerges as Asia's Leading Ice Cream Exporter with 7.3% Year-on-Year Growth

Business News

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

News

CNOOC's Profits Plunged Due To Lower Oil Prices In 2023

News

The Dollar-Rupee Exchange Rate Remains Relatively Stable

News

ExxonMobil (XOM) Is In Discussions To Merge Its Gas Development Projects

News

Inflation Soars As Turkish Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate To 50%

News

Kyle Rittenhouse Flees Stage After Protesters Boo Him

News

Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Invited To People By Donald Trump

News News Asia

Vietnam's President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job

News

Police Arrest Russian Woman for Assaulting Pregnant Store Owner

News

China's Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses

News

Thailand Police Chief and Deputy Suspended Amid Allegations of illegal Online Gambling Links

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Tourism Sector Fears Disaster Zones Designation Over PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Micron Predicts Third-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

News

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

News

Air Europa Customers Warned Of Data Leak By IAG, WSJ Says

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

28 mins ago

on

Air Europa Customers Warned Of Data Leak By IAG, WSJ Says

(CTN News) – In a report released on Thursday, Air Europa reported that British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group said that personal data of customers of Air Europa had been compromised due to a security incident discovered in October, according to the report.

According to the report, IAG sent an email to Spanish airline Air Europa customers informing them that the data breach had exposed details such as the names, birthdays, phone numbers, nationalities and identity cards of customers vulnerable to identity theft.

A statement by the company said there were no indications that the data was being used fraudulently.

It was not immediately clear whether IAG and Air could comment on Reuters’ information requests.

Air Europa, a Madrid-based airline, suffered a cyber-attack on its online payment system in October, leading to some of its customers’ credit card information to be exposed to the public.

There was no further information exposed at the time, but the carrier did not specify how many of its customers were affected during the time.

As part of its 80% ownership in Air Europa, IAG agreed to pay 400 million euros ($434.48 million) to Spanish company Globalia last year to acquire the rest of the company.

There is a $1 = 0.9206 euros exchange rate at the moment.

SEE ALSO:

CNOOC’s Profits Plunged Due To Lower Oil Prices In 2023

ExxonMobil (XOM) Is In Discussions To Merge Its Gas Development Projects

The Dollar-Rupee Exchange Rate Remains Relatively Stable
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies