Air Europa Customers Warned Of Data Leak By IAG, WSJ Says

(CTN News) – In a report released on Thursday, Air Europa reported that British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group said that personal data of customers of Air Europa had been compromised due to a security incident discovered in October, according to the report.

According to the report, IAG sent an email to Spanish airline Air Europa customers informing them that the data breach had exposed details such as the names, birthdays, phone numbers, nationalities and identity cards of customers vulnerable to identity theft.

A statement by the company said there were no indications that the data was being used fraudulently.

It was not immediately clear whether IAG and Air could comment on Reuters’ information requests.

Air Europa, a Madrid-based airline, suffered a cyber-attack on its online payment system in October, leading to some of its customers’ credit card information to be exposed to the public.

There was no further information exposed at the time, but the carrier did not specify how many of its customers were affected during the time.

As part of its 80% ownership in Air Europa, IAG agreed to pay 400 million euros ($434.48 million) to Spanish company Globalia last year to acquire the rest of the company.

There is a $1 = 0.9206 euros exchange rate at the moment.

