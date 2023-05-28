Connect with us

News

Thapanee Kiatphaibool Appointed as New Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)
Advertisement

News

Cannabis Advocacy Group Challenges Thai Government's Proposal to Re-Criminalize Cannabis

News

Binance and Gulf Innova Receive Licenses for Crypto Exchange in Thailand

News

Memorial Day 2023: Honoring The Sacrifices And Celebrating The Spirit Of Patriotism

News

China Combats Ongoing COVID-19 Wave with Vaccinations as XBB Variants Evolve

News

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record Low as New Variants Emerge

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Asiana Airlines Passenger Opens Emergency During Landing, 12 Injured

News

Gateway Pundit: A New Era of Reliable and Trustworthy News

News

AI Predicts If Breast Cancer Will Spread To Other Parts Of The Body

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Man for Stabbing Woman to Death Over $850.00 Debt

News World News

Citizen Flee UK Over High Taxes and Mass Immigration

News

U.S. Declines Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Thailand Due to Training and Technical Issues

News

Devastating Flooding in Pattaya as Rainy Season Starts, Causing Widespread Chaos and Damage

News

FDA Granted full Approval to Pfizer’s COVID Antiviral Pill, Paxlovid, for adults

News News Asia

Cambodia's Opposition Party Banned, Hun Sen to Run Unopposed

News

Nvidia Soars Towards $1 Trillion Market Cap on Strong Earnings and AI Leadership

News

Subscriptions To Twitter Accounts Of Users Will Be Displayed

News

Solar Investments Expected to Attract Over $1 Billion Daily in 2023, Surpassing Investment in Oil Production

News Entertainment

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'N' Roll' Dies at 83

News Regional News

TikTok Star Rory Eliza "Loses it" Over Monkey Show in Thailand

News

Thapanee Kiatphaibool Appointed as New Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Thapanee Kiatphaibool Appointed as New Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

(CTN News) – Thapanee Kiatphaibool has been officially appointed as the new governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), starting September 1.

The decision, made by the TAT board, follows the unanimous recommendation of the nomination subcommittee, which commenced the recruitment process on February 20.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool’s Vision for Tourism Promotion in Thailand

The selection criteria employed by the subcommittee, chaired by Arrun Boonchai, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, emphasized capabilities in administration, knowledge of the tourism industry, and marketing expertise.

Expressing her gratitude at being chosen as the new governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool assured tourism operators that she would continue the tourism promotion policies set by her predecessor, Yuthasak Supasorn, to ensure a smooth transition.

She intends to announce her strategy for developing collaborative tourism promotional plans with the private sector upon her official appointment.

Having been associated with the TAT since 1999, Thapanee brings extensive experience to her new role. She joined the organization after completing her master’s in science at the University of Surrey in the UK and has held various positions within the TAT.

As the deputy governor for domestic marketing, Thapanee has displayed a deep understanding of the industry over the years.

Promising Future for Thailand’s Tourism Industry under Thapanee Kiatphaibool’s Leadership

During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thapanee initiated the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification program.

This program ensured that hotels and services adhered to specific health and safety standards, becoming mandatory for hotels seeking to register as quarantine facilities during stringent Covid-19 control measures.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool’s appointment as the new governor of the TAT holds promising potential for the revitalization and growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.

With her vast experience, dedication, and collaborative approach, she is well-positioned to lead the organization in implementing innovative strategies and further enhancing the country’s position as a premier global tourist destination.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs