Thapanee Kiatphaibool Appointed as New Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

(CTN News) – Thapanee Kiatphaibool has been officially appointed as the new governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), starting September 1.

The decision, made by the TAT board, follows the unanimous recommendation of the nomination subcommittee, which commenced the recruitment process on February 20.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool’s Vision for Tourism Promotion in Thailand

The selection criteria employed by the subcommittee, chaired by Arrun Boonchai, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, emphasized capabilities in administration, knowledge of the tourism industry, and marketing expertise.

Expressing her gratitude at being chosen as the new governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool assured tourism operators that she would continue the tourism promotion policies set by her predecessor, Yuthasak Supasorn, to ensure a smooth transition.

She intends to announce her strategy for developing collaborative tourism promotional plans with the private sector upon her official appointment.

Having been associated with the TAT since 1999, Thapanee brings extensive experience to her new role. She joined the organization after completing her master’s in science at the University of Surrey in the UK and has held various positions within the TAT.

As the deputy governor for domestic marketing, Thapanee has displayed a deep understanding of the industry over the years.

Promising Future for Thailand’s Tourism Industry under Thapanee Kiatphaibool’s Leadership

During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thapanee initiated the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification program.

This program ensured that hotels and services adhered to specific health and safety standards, becoming mandatory for hotels seeking to register as quarantine facilities during stringent Covid-19 control measures.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool’s appointment as the new governor of the TAT holds promising potential for the revitalization and growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.

With her vast experience, dedication, and collaborative approach, she is well-positioned to lead the organization in implementing innovative strategies and further enhancing the country’s position as a premier global tourist destination.