China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine to Fight a Mounting Wave of COVID Infections

(CTN News) – Following China’s easing of rigorous zero-tolerance regulations, the number of instances of COVID increased there. As Chinese residents rush to find a cure for the illness, the cost of lemons and traditional Chinese medicine is also soaring.

Due to increased demand, the cost of fruits high in vitamin C and antioxidants is rising.

This month, a supermarket shop in Beijing charged 13 yuan ($1.86), or about double the going rate, for two lemons.

Other people have complained about the price of lemons on social media sites like Weibo, with one user claiming to have paid 12 yuan ($1.72) for three lemons.

Another Weibo user said, “I had no idea lemon costs could increase in a day.

According to a local media story, lemons were once out of supply in Chengdu on the e-commerce website Dingdong Maicai.

The demand for peaches in cans is increasing. According to Fresh Hippo, another online retailer controlled by Alibaba, sales of canned yellow peaches increased by over 900% week over week.

Similar to the above, shares of Chinese pharmaceutical firms producing TCM hit their best levels a year earlier this month due to an increase in Covid caseloads and government support for herbal treatments.

Early in December, compared to a year before, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, which makes the well-known herbal remedy Lianhua Qingwen, increased by 184%.

The end of November showed a comparable increase of more than 142% for China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical compared to the previous year.

Liu Qingquan, president of the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicines, stated in a briefing in December that traditional Chinese medicine “has a very good effect” on stimulating gastrointestinal functions in addition to treating fever and other symptoms related to the Omicron strain when combined with Western treatments.

China’s local and national government officials recently reversed course from its harsh zero-Covid efforts, which included, among other things, mandating that people remain at home and that many enterprises run mostly from a distance.

China stated on Monday that, as of the beginning of the next year, visitors would no longer need quarantine upon arriving on the mainland.

