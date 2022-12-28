Thailand’s Prime Minister Wants Red Bull Heir Apprehended

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to do everything possible to apprehend Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who went into hiding after a fatal hit-and-run in Bangkok a decade ago.

He also ordered that the investigation into the Red Bull heir case to be accelerated.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, said Tuesday that the prime minister issued the order during a cabinet meeting after the Royal Thai Police provided an update on the investigation.

Prime Minister Prayut has repeatedly directed the police to try to bring Mr Vorayuth back to Thailand to face justice.

The police have been directed to expedite the investigation into state officials and other individuals involved in the case. Mr. Anucha did not elaborate on the updated investigation.

Mr. Vorayuth has been on the run since September 3, 2012, when he killed a Thong Lor police officer by running him over in his Ferrari.

The Red Bull heir was charged in August 2020 by a panel of prosecutors chaired by Itthiporn Kaewthip, director-general of the Office of Criminal Prosecution, for cocaine abuse as well as reckless driving resulting in death.

A warrant for his arrest was then issued under Section 58 of the previous Narcotics Act of 1979, which prohibited the use of cocaine.

Offenders faced prison sentences ranging from six months to three years, and the statute of limitations was ten years, which would have expired on September 3, 2022 for Mr Vorayuth.

However, when the new narcotics law went into effect on December 9, last year, the Narcotics Act of 1979 was repealed.

A violation of Section 162 of the new law, which also prohibits the use of cocaine, is punishable by up to a year in prison, and the statute of limitations has been reduced to five years.

However, a speeding charge against him was dropped after its one-year statute of limitations expired in 2013, and another charge of failing to assist a crash victim was dropped after its one-year statute of limitations expired in 2017.

The only remaining charge against him is reckless driving resulting in death, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a 15-year statute of limitations that expires in 2027.

Nate Naksuk, the former director-general of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), dropped a charge of reckless driving causing death against Mr Vorayuth in May after his speed was reduced to an estimated level of less than 80kph.

According to the preliminary report, Mr Vorayuth was driving his Ferrari at 177 kilometers per hour at the time of the alleged accident.

The final charge was recently filed by public prosecutors.

Mr. Patchara Yutithamdamrong, chairman of the Public Prosecutors Commission, stated that a meeting determined that Mr Nate handled the case with gross negligence, severely damaging the OAG’s reputation and authority under Sections 85 and 87 of the Civil Service Act 2010.

The meeting agreed that Mr Nate deserved the harshest punishment of dismissal. However, they later decided to keep his pension.