China has Successfully Tested an Ultra-High-Speed Maglev Train

(CTN News) – An ultra-high-speed maglev train operating in a low vacuum pipeline is part of a cutting-edge transportation system that China has successfully put through a thorough test.

Thanks to the employment of a super-navigation vehicle, three navigation tests have been accomplished in compliance with the test protocols.

According to the Global Times on Monday, when the speed on the 210-meter test path hits 50 kilometers per hour, all systems function correctly.

According to a previous article, researchers working on the project in Datong, Shanxi Province, Central China, said they want to combine railway and aircraft technologies to create an ultra-high-speed mega transport system that runs in low vacuum tubes.

The government-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) team intends to run maglev trains in a tube with the very thin air at some point, allowing them to “fly on the ground” at comparable speeds to those of airplanes.

While running the train in a low-vacuum pipeline decreases resistance and noise, two major issues in rail transportation, the technology of maglev (also known as magnetic levitation) effectively remove friction.

The first full-scale super-navigation experiment in China was completed at the beginning of 2023, and it has validated several critical technologies, namely validating the accuracy of the high-speed vehicle system and associated coordination work.

In addition, the fast development of new industrial materials in China contributed to the development of the maglev train.

According to media sources, the maglev track requires steel with low magnetic permeability or a low response to a magnetic field since, otherwise; the track would produce eddy currents that result in energy loss during operation.

China continues to emphasize the development and promotion of high-speed rail, to connect more of its vast territory, including not just bigger cities but also outlying locations, to travel by train to save time and money for a greater number of people.

There is just one commercially operational maglev line in China, which runs from Shanghai’s Pudong Airport to the city’s Longyang Road station.

The train travels 30 kilometers (19 miles) in roughly seven and a half minutes, reaching 430 kilometers per hour (267 mph).

According to reports, many additional maglev networks are being built, including ones that connect Chengdu and Chongqing and Shanghai and Hangzhou.

