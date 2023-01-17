Connect with us

Russian Tourists Abandoned on Island Off Pattaya Rescued by Police
(CTN News) – After being left on Sak Island by a boat service provider, a family of six Russian Tourists was safely brought ashore in Pattaya on Sunday night by Thai tourist police.

At about 11 a.m., the party of four adults and two kids departed for the island on a boat supplied by a boat service firm based on Bali Hai Beach.

At about 5 o’clock, the boat was meant to return them to Pattaya’s coast, but it never did.

While the island is quite picturesque, one of the group members complained to the Pattaya tourist police that the boat service was unsatisfactory and that the incident would harm the Thai tourism business.

He said they arrived at the island’s pick-up location before 5 p.m. and waited until it became dark, but the boat did not show up. He continued by saying they were worried about their safety in the dark.

They visited the person in charge of maintaining the private island, who then requested assistance from Pattaya police. The visitors left behind were picked up by a boat and returned to their hotel.

A tourist police official said there had been many instances when boat service providers had deserted their customers who had traveled to the Sak and Lan islands near Pattaya.

The policeman said that they would interview the boat service owner inside.

