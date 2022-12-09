Car Struck by Passenger Train, Driver and 2 Women Killed

A police officer and two women passengers were killed and another seriously injured when their car was hit by a passenger train at an automatic railway crossing in Hua Hin, on Thursday.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. at the Soi Hua Hin 94 crossing in the Hua Hin municipal area, according to Pol Lt Thanetphon Sermphong, deputy investigation chief in Hua Hin.

The driver, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wara Buapharangsi of Hua Hin police station, and two female passengers, Supawaphee Thianphanthor and Arena Chatchawan, were all killed in the overturned white sedan with Bangkok plates. A severely injured man who was also trapped in the wreck was taken to Hua Hin Hospital.

According to Pol Lt Thanetphon, the four people were returning home from a party.

Automatic train barriers controlled the crossing. As the car approached the crossing, the express train was leaving nearby Hua Hin railway station for the south. The car driver appeared to have driven around the train barrier and onto the track without noticing the approaching train.

Bomb train tracks kills rail workers

Meanwhile, according to the State Railway of Thailand, an explosion at a railway in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province early Tuesday killed at least three people and injured four others (SRT).

According to railway officials, another bomb exploded near the site of Saturday’s railway bombing in Sadao district, killing three railway workers and injuring four others.

At 6.24 a.m., local police were notified of a second explosion. It happened in tambon Tha Pho, between Khlong Ngae and Padang Besar train stations, near where freight train 707 was derailed in the first attack.

While salvaging the damaged freight train, the impact killed three railway workers and injured four others. The bomb was aimed at a temporary salvage command post about 400 meters from the blast site on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Yingsak Chumtree, Phumphan Phetsuka, and Nawarit Suwanchatree from the State Railway of Thailand’s Hat Yai branch. Noppadol Panma, Deeden Khongsom, Chatchai Nitchalanoont, and Theerapong Nukhong were among those injured.

The explosion occurred as the seven were gathering equipment for the salvage operation, including gas cylinders.

The previous explosion severely damaged 20 of the freight train’s cars, which were carrying rubber sheets to Malaysia.

In recent weeks, the deep South has been shaken by a series of powerful explosions, including a police flat explosion in Narathiwat province on November 22 and bomb attacks at petrol stations in Pattani province on November 16.