Cyber Police Arrest 6 Facebook Loan Fraudsters in Chiang Rai

In northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province, 6 members of a gang using the logo of a commercial bank have been arrested for allegedly charging fees but not lending money to people seeking loans online.

Thaksaphon Thasomboon, 22, of Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, and five members of his gang were arrested at a house in Chiang Rai city by Cyber Police.

On Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Veerachon Boonthawee, deputy commander of the Provincial Police Region 5, said they had been charged with collusion in public fraud and inputting fraudulent information onto the internet.

Three men were also arrested – Amnat Saenboriboon, 31, of Mae Rim in Chiang Mai; Mon Chaiyawong, 21; and Jakkrit Jai-ai, 23 from Chiang Saen – as well as two women, Athittaya Boonma, 22, of Chiang Rai’s Muang district and Thanyamon Phromma, 22 from Chiang Saen.

There had been more than 200 complaints across Thailand that people had been taken advantage of by a gang offering loans of 20,000 baht via online promotions using the logo of a leading commercial bank.

When interested people navigated to the fake bank websites, they were asked to install the Line app and fill out loan application documents. Loan applicants had to pay from 300 to 1,000 baht in fees.

After transferring the money, the victims were then blocked and the loans were not provided as promised, cyber police said.

In response to a police investigation, court arrest warrants were issued for the six suspects, who were later apprehended in Chiang Rai city.

Cyber police reported that two Facebook pages were also used to scam people, “Manee Thanjai V.2 Loan” and “Chamchuree Chuay Lua V.88”.