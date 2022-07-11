US Secretary of State Blinken Meets With Thailand’s Prime Minister

Chiang Rai Times – The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on Sunday with Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, during a Southeast Asia tour.



The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that close bilateral ties with the United States continue, especially since next year will mark the 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, he said, it is critical to push for cooperation in public health and climate change now, not only between Thailand and the United States but also with ASEAN member countries.

The United States is committed to ASEAN centrality and its own partnership with the region, according to Blinken. Additionally, he expressed appreciation for Thailand’s leadership of APEC, during which a summit will be held in November, and for its participation in APEC.

Blinken heads to Japan

According to Blinken, the United States is very well positioned to shape Thailand’s economy in ways that benefit the Thai and American populations.

In an earlier meeting, he met with Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai to sign the Thai-U.S. accord on Strategic Alliances and Partnerships and the Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Supply Chain Resilience.

Following the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesia, he flew into Bangkok last night for his first official visit to Thailand. During his visit to Tokyo on Monday, he will express his condolences to the Japanese people as a result of Shinzo Abe’s assassination.

In addition to visiting Thailand, Blinken visited Myanmar, Thailand, the Lao PDR, Cambodia, and Vietnam as part of his Southeast Asia tour last week.