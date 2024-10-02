Double-Decker Bus Fire Claims the Lives of 22 Children and 3 Teachers in Central Thailand

A double-decker bus transporting 44 students and teachers from Uthai Thani burst into flames on on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani, killing 22 students and 3 teachers. Rescue workers reported 16 children and 3 teachers managed to escape.

The bus was one of three double-decker buses taking the students, aged between three and nine on a field trip to the Electricity Generating Authority (EGAT) learning centre in Nonthaburi province.

Rescue workers at the scene reported that the double-decker bus had a tire blowout before hitting the barrier and subsequently catching fire. It was found that the vehicle was fueled by compressed natural gas and the fire started from the bottom of the vehicle.

TRT World Footage of the Bus Fire

A doctor from the public health department of Pathum Thani Province reported that the Public Health team was dispatched to the scene to help move the injured children and teachers, of which 8 were sent to hospitals near the scene of the incident, 6 to Rangsit Hospital and 2 to Rajavithi Hospital.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra briefly talked to reporters at Government House stated that, as a mother, she would like to express her deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased.

She said that the government would cover the medical expenses and provide compensation to the families of the deceased before bursting into tears with grief over the incident and asking reporters to leave.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit travelled to the scene to investigate the incident and arrange help for the survivors and their families.

Transport Minister Mr. Juangroongruangkit said that his ministry will look into the use of CNG, which was used as fuel in the ill-fated coach, to determine its safety and whether it should continue being use in vehicles.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anand Saowamarn, Director of Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School issued a statement on Facebook advising parents of the students to contact the school for information about their children.

Source: Thai PBS

