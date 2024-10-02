Chiang Rai News

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Chiang Rai’s Ban Du District, Fire Erupts at B-Quick

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Chiang Rai's Ban Du District
Heavy rain caused flooding on onto Phahonyothin Road in Ban Du - CTN Image

Heavy rains from a high-pressure trough hovering over northern Thailand once again caused flash flooding and water overflows into many areas of Chiang Rai yesterday.

Water to overflowed on several points of Phahonyothin Road from Ban Nang Lae, Nang Lae Subdistrict to in front of Mae Fah Luang University, Tha Sut Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, causing severe traffic congestion because officials had to close 2 lanes.

Flash floods in Doi Pong Phra Bat, Ban Du Subdistrict overflowed onto Phahonyothin Road in front of Rai Rajabhat University, causing even more traffic congestion and police officers had to close 2 lanes and allow cars to drive in opposite directions in the remaining 2 lanes.

flooding Chiang Rai
Water flooded Phahonyothin Road in front of Chiang Rai Rajabhat University – CTN Image

Pol. Col. Ananjak Kanoknaphawat, Superintendent of Ban Du Police Station, ordered police officers to control traffic at the intersection in front of the Chiang Rai Rajabhat University.

Many smaller sedans and motorcycles had stalled due to water flooding their engines. Officers helped move the vehicles out of the way so as not to obstruct traffic. The heavy rain also caused the canals to overflow in Ban Du Muang Mai flooding the roads and many low lying communities.

Power was also cut off to communities after a fire broke out at the B-Quick at Big-C in Ban Du Subdistrict. Fire fighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire that caused damage to several service bays.

The Provincial Power Authority restored power to the area shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, Authorities have issued a fresh warning for more wet weather from Tuesday to Thursday in Chiang Rai which has been reeling from floods over the past few weeks.

The Meteorological Department said heavy rain and gusty winds are predicted for Chiang Rai and surrounding provinces over the next two days before tapering off on Friday.

