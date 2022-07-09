[VIDEO] Public Transit Bus Crashes into 8 Vehicles, Six Injured

Police in central Thailand’s Nonthaburi were called to a nine-vehicle crash involving a public transportation bus that lost its brakes causing the accident.

The city bus number 166 brakes failed which caused the driver to ram into eight other vehicles on Chaeng Watthana Road near the Pak Kret intersection in Nonthaburi on Friday.

Six people were injured in the nine-vehicle pile-up.

The accident occurred at approximately 10 am involving a public transportation vehicle, five sedans, including a taxi, two pickup trucks and a passenger van, Nonthanaburi police said.

A total of three men and three women were injured and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Among those injured was the public transit driver, Mr. Somporn Haree, 56, who reported applying the brakes when the bus approached the intersection. However, the bus failed to stop and ploughed into the other vehicles.

There were no passengers on board the vehicle at the time, Mr. Somporn said.

Police in Nonthaburi said they were investigating the crash to determine whether the brakes were defective or if the driver was speeding prior to the crash.

