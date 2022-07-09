25.8 C
Southern Thailand

1 Dead after Norwegian Drives Car Off Cliff in Southern Thailand

By CTN News


A woman has been killed after a car driven by her Norwegian son-in-law plunged off a cliff leading to a viewpoint in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday.

The Norwegian driver, identified as Mr. Bjorn Sifla and four other members of his family, including his wife and children, were injured.

The accident happened in the Ao Thong Yang Khao Phlai Dam area of tambon Thung Sai in the Sichon district, the local police chief, said.

It was reported to the police by locals around 2.30 pm.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and discovered that a passenger car had plunged 20 metres down the hillside.

The top of the vehicle was crushed and the six people inside the car were seriously injured. All were taken to Sichon Hospital.

One of them, a woman, Ms. Lamai Singthong, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.


The car carrying six family members after it ran off the road and plunged down the hillside, in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The injured were the Norwegian driver, Mr. Sifla, his wife Suwandee, their daughters Natalie and Inthira, and his father-in-law Mr. Prasan Singthong.

Nakhon Si Thammarat police said Ms. Suwandee and her family had travelled from Norway to visit her parents in the Sichon district.
Her Norwegian husband was driving them to a viewpoint to see the Gulf of Thailand.
His vehicle ran off the road after he lost control of vehicle due to the steep and unfamiliar road.

There was still an investigation going on by the police.

