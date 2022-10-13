Connect with us

University Law Professor Arrested for Embezzlement
A professor of political science and law at Burapha University and a senior official were charged with embezzlement of funds allocated for training courses and academic seminars.

Anti-Corruption police, on Wednesday, led a team to state-run Burapha University in Chon Buri province to press charges against Asst Prof Theeraphong Bualar, 48, dean of the Faculty of Political Science and Law, and Sayaphat Kittisarawanno, 46, acting head of the dean’s office.

Asst. Prof. Theeraphong and Ms. Sayaphat were charged with conspiracy to conduct embezzlement, misconduct in office, abuse of duty to commit graft, dereliction of duty, and other crimes.

Pol Maj Gen Charoenkiat Pankaew stated that the ACD had received a complaint alleging irregularities in several of the 47 projects organized by the institution.

Investigators discovered potential budgetary discrepancies in eight training and seminar initiatives.

One was a seminar on the management of groundwater resources. A budget of around 1.12 million baht was provided for the seminar, which took place from January 7 to January 16, 2018.

Pol Maj Gen Charoenkiat stated that Mr. Theeraphong was the project manager and chairman of the project committee, while Ms. Sayaphat functioned as a committee member and secretary.

Three international speakers were hired for the seminar at the cost of 150,000 baht each, or a total of 450,000 baht.

However, according to immigration records, the three lecturers entered Thailand on February 2, 2017, and exited on February 6, 2017. Pol Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat stated that there had been no record of their reappearance at the University.

At the session, no lectures were delivered through video conference.

In addition, the investigators determined that no training was provided as indicated. This indicated an improper use of budgeted cash, he stated.

Mr. Theeraphong and Ms. Sayaphat denied all charges during the interrogation.

They were escorted to the Saen Suk police station to take their fingerprints and admit the charges, after which they were released. Police stated they would be summoned to speak with investigators later.

