Murder Suspect Shoots Himself to Avoid Arrest
A man wanted for the murder of his former wife in Bangkok shot himself late Tuesday night to avoid arrest by police waiting outside his home in southern Thailand’s Phatthalung province.

60-year-old Sathaporn Khaophuak was the prime suspect in the murder of his former wife, Ms. Krongkamol, 47.

On Monday at 2:00 a.m., she was shot with a 9mm pistol in the parking lot of a condominium building in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang area; the incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The victim’s daughter reported to crime suppression police that Sathaporn murdered her mother.

Crime suppression police discovered that Mr. Sathaporn took a bus and returned to his residence in the Pa Phayom sector of Phatthalung province from Bangkok.

Local police and crime suppression police officers from Bangkok’s Thonglor station arrived early on Tuesday evening at the residence to arrest him for felony murder wanted for murder in the first degree.

They requested assistance from Sathaporn’s daughter and older brother in convincing the man to surrender.

The daughter and brother exited the residence at 10:30 p.m. and informed the police that Sathaporn would surrender within 10 minutes.

A gunshot was heard shortly thereafter inside the residence.

When police entered the building, they found him lying dead in a room with a gunshot wound to his head. There was a 9mm handgun in his right hand.

The deceased was transported to Pa Phayom Hospital for an autopsy after his murder suicide.

