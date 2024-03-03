Connect with us

News

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies
Advertisement

News World News

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an "Ugly Ideology"

News Tourism

Thailand's Budget Airlines to Offer Cheaper Airfare for Songkran 2024

News Food

Man Who Dined And Dashed With Paying "Jay Fai" Apprehended

News

Sources Say Adani Energy Is In Early Talks About a $500mn Bond Issue

News

US Inflation Meets Expectations, Causing Dollar Dip

News

The Boeing Company Is Considering Purchasing Spirit AeroSystems

News

Donald Trump Says He Is Considering Gov. Greg Abbott For The Vice Presidency

News

Wedding Of Anant Ambani: The World Comes To Party But With THIS Ban

News Regional News

Tourists Killed After Songthaew Crashes in Khao Kitchakut National Park

News Crime Regional News

Authorities Seize Over $9 Million in Assets from Illegal Online Gambling Network

News

Thailand's Economy is on Track for Recovery

News

Ghana's Parliament Passes Controversial Anti-Homosexuality Bill

News

McConnell's Exit Sparks Speculation: Who Will Lead Senate Republicans Next?

News

GMMTV Actor Pawin Thanik Suspended Indefinitely Amidst Controversial Drama

News

South Korean Government Threatens Arrest Of Striking Junior Doctors

News

Tragic Deaths Of 6 Children In Gaza Amidst Healthcare Struggles And Ongoing Conflict

News Regional News

Bangkok to Make Songkran 2024 More Grandiose than Ever Before

News

India’s Repeals 89-Year-Old Law Permitting Underage Muslim Marriages Amidst Controversy

News

U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Trump's Immunity Claim In 2020 Election Challenge

News

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies

Published

7 seconds ago

on

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies

(CTN News) – Despite US inflation data showing a three-year low, Asian currencies kept tight ranges on Friday, keeping alive expectations of June rate cuts.

This week, regional currencies have remained muted. Despite gains on Friday, the Philippine peso is set for a 0.2% weekly loss, while the Thai baht is set to rise 0.5%.

It was the fastest weekly gain in two months for the Malaysian inflation ringgit with a 0.1% gain.

Last week, the currency reached a 26-year low. Malaysia’s finance ministry said the ringgit is expected to appreciate this year and dismissed suggestions that monetary policy might be adjusted to prop up the currency.

Despite Malaysia’s strong fundamentals, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and central bank Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour view the ringgit as undervalued.

As part of the central bank’s efforts to curb excessive ringgit value movement, Amir Hamzah Azizan said the central bank encourages firms to use local currencies for export settlements to decrease reliance on dollars.

For now, Moh Siong Sim, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore, believes the interest rate differential or disadvantage will continue to hurt the ringgit.

In the meantime, US personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index data picked up in January in line with expectations, while annual inflation fell to the lowest in three years, maintaining the prospect of a Fed rate cut by mid-year.

In Asia, shares in the Philippines rose 0.9% to their highest in a year.

Malaysian stocks fell 0.5%, while Thai stocks fell 0.5%. Rupiah gained 0.2% while stocks in Indonesia fell 0.6%.

In February, Indonesia’s inflation rate was 2.75%, above expectations, while core inflation was unchanged and below expectations.

After Bank Indonesia raised interest rates a total of 250 basis points between August 2022 and October 2023, the country’s annual inflation rate has remained within its target range since mid-2023. Bank of Singapore’s Sim said that the Bank Indonesia’s policy decision in terms of when to ease depends still on the Fed.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month in February, putting pressure on policymakers to take further measures to boost the economy. Stocks and the Chinese yuan were little changed.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Budget Airlines to Offer Cheaper Airfare for Songkran 2024

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an “Ugly Ideology”

Man Who Dined And Dashed With Paying “Jay Fai” Apprehended
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies