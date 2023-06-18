Is Pakistan Issuing Rs10,000 Banknotes?

(CTN News) – State Bank of Pakistan Denies Issuing Rs10,000 Banknotes Amid Inflation Concerns

State Bank of Pakistan Rejects Rumors of Rs10,000 Banknotes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recently debunked rumors circulating on social media about introducing Rs10,000 banknotes in response to the country’s record inflation.

The central bank’s spokesperson clarified to a local media outlet that these reports are entirely false and urged the general public to exercise caution and remain alert.

Speculation regarding issuing higher denomination currency gained traction on various social media platforms, leading to widespread discussions and concerns. However, the SBP swiftly addressed these rumors, assuring the public that there are no plans to introduce Rs10,000 banknotes.

The matter escalated further when an edited picture of the alleged Rs10,000 note featuring the name of State Bank of Pakistan Governor Yasin Anwar began circulating online. However, individuals on Twitter and other platforms were quick to debunk the claims, highlighting the manipulated nature of the image.

This is not the first time that such rumors have surfaced. In 2018, the central bank clarified similar speculations about releasing new currency notes.

Given the current state of high inflation and Pakistan’s economic challenges, it is crucial to rely on accurate information from official sources.

The SBP’s clarification reminds the public to be vigilant and verify the information before accepting it as true.

Misinformation can spread rapidly through social media platforms, leading to confusion and unnecessary panic. In light of the inflation concerns, relying on verified news sources and official statements is essential.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s prompt response and clarification aims to alleviate misconceptions and clarify the matter. By refuting the rumors surrounding the introduction of Rs10,000 banknotes, the central bank seeks to maintain stability and trust in the country’s financial system.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed through reliable sources and exercise critical thinking to differentiate between accurate information and baseless claims.

The State Bank of Pakistan remains committed to addressing concerns related to inflation and ensuring the smooth functioning of Pakistan’s monetary system.