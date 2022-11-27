2 Injured In Drive-by Shooting At Nashville Church Funeral

(CTN NEWS) – NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Nashville on Saturday as they and other grieving were leaving the church following a woman who had been shot to death just earlier in the month, according to the officers.

A memorial ceremony for Terriana Johnson, 19, had just been completed at New Season Church when the afternoon shooting took place there, according to Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to Aaron, as the shooting started, people were leaving the church, and the hearse was parked outside with the rear door open.

An 18-year-old lady was shot in the leg, and a 25-year-old male was shot in the pelvis, from a black, late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag, according to the police.

“Both weren’t thought to be life-threatening wounds,” according to Aaron.

Aaron claimed that several of Johnson’s funeral attendees, who weren’t members of the hosting church, were armed and opened fire on the automobile.

Nashville authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting after a funeral service at a church that left at least two people wounded, police said. https://t.co/n4ccjXTMS2 — CNN (@CNN) November 27, 2022

According to the authorities, the Nashville shooting occurred before Johnson’s body was taken from the church, and her burial occurred in the late afternoon.

Authorities are still searching for a 17-year-old accused of criminal homicide in connection with the shooting death of Johnson at Watkins Park on November 14.

Alarenta Waters, 17, is wanted for the 11/14 fatal shooting of Terriana Johnson,19, at Watkins Park on 17th Ave N. A Juvenile Court arrest order charging Waters with criminal homicide has been issued. See Waters or know where he is? Pls📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/3UYh2E58UO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 24, 2022

Police said that after a brief altercation between Johnson and the suspect’s sister, the juvenile opened fire on the automobile Johnson was riding in.

Although not necessarily between members of the two families, Aaron claimed that the shooting “appears to be some form of a quarrel between two groups of people.”

According to Aaron, this shot was simply reckless. “These people have no concern for human life.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Atlanta Shooting Leaves 1 dead, 5 Injured: Police