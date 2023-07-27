Connect with us

News

Bankrupt Endo Says US Government objections imperil $600 million in Opioid Settlements
Advertisement

News

These 5 States Are Doing the Most to Target LGBTQ People

News

Mastercard Stops Marijuana Transactions: Impact on U.S. Cannabis Industry

News

Bank of England Forecasts £150 Billion Net Loss Over Next Decade in QE Unwinding

News

Thailand Parliament's Joint Meeting: Postpones Parliamentary PM Vote Scheduled For Aug 4th

Entertainment News

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu's Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

News Asia News

Pakistan Ranks 99th In Global Hunger Index: A Distressing "Serious" Level Of Food Insecurity

Ukraine War News

Seeking Peace In Ukraine: The Role Of African And Chinese Initiatives Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

News World News

Hunter Biden Sweetheart Plea Deal Blows Up, Judge Refuses to Sign Off

News Southern Thailand

6-Year-old Girl Dies after Falling into a Waterfall in Phangnga

News

UK Government Criticized for Underestimating Threat of Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group in Africa

News

Bangkok's Orange Line Rail Project Receives Favorable Court Decision

News

Thailand Returns 400-500 Million Baht to China from Seized Illegal Chinese Businesses

News

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End

News

Fire Collapses New York Construction Crane's Arm, Scattering Pedestrians

News

IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies

News

Modi to Face No-Trust Vote in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

News

Urgent Appeals: Calls To Halt Imminent Executions In Singapore For Drug-Related Convictions

News

Bankrupt Endo Says US Government objections imperil $600 million in Opioid Settlements

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Bankrupt Endo Says US Government objections imperil $600 million in Opioid Settlements

(CTN News) – Endo International, a beleaguered drugmaker facing an $8 billion debt load and numerous lawsuits over its alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, filed for bankruptcy in August 2022.

Seeking to address its financial woes and settle thousands of opioid-related cases, Endo planned to sell itself to its senior lender group, including investment firms Oaktree Capital Management, Silver Point Capital, and Bain Capital.

Endo’s Proposed Sale and DOJ’s Objections

Endo’s senior lender group, owed nearly $6 billion, agreed to fund the opioid settlements the company reached as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. This commitment included $465 million to U.S. states, $119.7 million to individuals affected by opioid addiction, and $11.5 million to a trust for future opioid claimants.

However, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) objected to Endo’s proposed sale, claiming it violated bankruptcy law by favoring certain creditors, such as opioid claimants, while neglecting others, including federal government agencies.

The Stakes: $600 Million in Opioid Settlements at Risk

The DOJ’s opposition has put approximately $600 million in opioid settlements at risk. If the proposed sale does not proceed, the settlements that aimed to compensate states and individuals harmed by the opioid crisis could be in jeopardy.

Endo’s Argument and Government’s Claims

Endo has argued that selling the company to its lenders is the only viable option, as negotiations with potential buyers failed to yield offers sufficient to repay existing debts.

The company maintains that since the lenders themselves will fund the opioid settlements, Endo is not unfairly prioritizing specific creditors. However, the U.S. government contends that over $7 billion is owed to it by Endo due to tax debts, an ongoing DOJ criminal investigation into Endo’s opioid marketing practices, and potential overpayments for Endo medications.

Opioid Crisis Impact and Previous Settlements

The devastating U.S. opioid crisis has led to over 600,000 deaths from opioid overdoses in the past two decades. In attempts to hold drugmakers, distributors, and pharmacies accountable, opioid-related litigation has resulted in nationwide settlements exceeding $50 billion.

Aug. 4 Court Hearing to Determine Sale’s Fate

Endo is set to seek approval for the sale and challenge the DOJ’s objections in a crucial court hearing on August 4. The outcome will decide whether the proposed bankruptcy sale moves forward and whether the agreed-upon opioid settlements will be upheld to address some of the harm caused by the opioid addiction crisis in the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet responded to Endo’s recent court filings.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs