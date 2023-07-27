Connect with us

Business

Results Of AbbVie Drop But It's Not As Severe As Expected; Shares Rise
Advertisement

Business

McDonald's Tops U.S. Sales Expectations With Mascot Grimace

Automotive Business

Toyota And Meezan Bank Collaboration: 10-Day Car Delivery With The New Installment Plan

Business

AT&T Tops Estimates For Free Cash Flow With Cost Cuts And New Subscribers

Business

Union Pacific's Second-Quarter Profit Drops 15% Due To Weaker Demand

Business

Bank of Canada Cranks Up the Heat - Another Hike Announced

Business

What Is Open Banking Data And Why Is It Essential For Financial Service Providers?

Business

How to Find the Ideal Embroidery Manufacturer for Your Clothing Line

Business

UPS Strike Was Averted, Sparing Biden From Another Economic Crisis

Business

With The Right Phone, T-Mobile Introduces Big 5G Speed Boosts

Business

FedEx's Latest Pay Offer Is Rejected By Pilots In a Major Blow

Business

New Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng Appointed By China

Business

Although Verizon Fios Lost Over 69,000 TV Customers, 5G Home Internet Grew

Tech Business

10 Effective SEO Tips for Small Businesses to Achieve Higher Rankings

Business

The Benefits of AP Automation for Business Efficiency

Business News Regional News

Thai Baht Hits a 7 Month Low Over Political Uncertainty in Thailand

Business

ECommerce Empowerment Driving Change in Thailand's Retail Sector

Business

As AMC Files Revised Stock Conversion Plan, Shares Soar

Business

The Walmart 2023 Open Call Application Period Begins

Business

Inflation Slowing Next Year, Japan Calls For BOJ Coordination

Business

Results Of AbbVie Drop But It’s Not As Severe As Expected; Shares Rise

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Results Of AbbVie Drop But It's Not As Severe As Expected; Shares Rise

(CTN News) – The pharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) announced on Thursday that it had posted profits and sales for the second quarter that were lower than a year earlier, but exceeded expectations. In response to the news, AbbVie stock soared.

The company’s earnings for the second quarter came in at $2.91 per share, down 13% from a year ago, which included in-process research and development costs that reduced profits.

There was a 5% drop in revenue to $13.86 billion, which represents a decline of 5%.

In spite of this, analysts predicted that the company would earn profits of $2.83 per share on revenue of $13.54 billion. On sales of $14.58 billion, AbbVie had earned $3.37 per share on revenue of $14.58 billion a year earlier.

It is worth noting that stock jumped 3.7% to 147.15 during the morning trade today on the stock market.

Stocks of AbbVie are expected to retreat in 2023

In the year 2023, the stock of AbbVie had fallen by 12 percent before the earnings report was released.

Despite the rise of more affordable biosimilar competitors, Humira’s sales are declining as the company deals with falling sales of the drug.

The drug Humira is used for treating a variety of autoimmune conditions as well as inflammations. There have been rumors that Amgen (AMGN) will launch a biosimilar to Humira at a steep discount compared to its competitor.

As customers used up the back inventory of newer immunology drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi, sales of the newer immunology drugs slowed in the early part of 2023.

As a result of the sales of Vraylar, a treatment for schizophrenia in adults and adolescents, AbbVie stock has experienced a great deal of growth. In addition, the company has stated that sales in China have recovered in the last few months.

As well as anti-wrinkle treatment Botox, AbbVie is also a leading supplier of cancer medicines like Imbruvica and Venclexta. By 2020, AbbVie will have acquired Allergan, the maker of Botox.

There is a possibility that longtime CEO Rick Gonzalez may step down in the coming years, which could be a wild card for investors in AbbVie stock. According to analysts, that could happen as soon as 2024.

SEE ALSO:

McDonald’s Tops U.S. Sales Expectations With Mascot Grimace

AT&T Tops Estimates For Free Cash Flow With Cost Cuts And New Subscribers

Union Pacific’s Second-Quarter Profit Drops 15% Due To Weaker Demand

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs