Connect with us

News

Bangkok Airways Temporarily Suspends Routes To Hat Yai And Da Nang
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong Political Activists Faced Subversion Trial

News News Asia

China Blames U.S. For Unprovoked Use Of Force Over Spy Balloon

News

Thailand Welcomes First Chinese Tourists Groups in 3 Years

News

European Union Bans Russian Oil Products Over Ukraine War

News

A 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southeast Turkey Leaving More than 100 People Dead

News

Chiang Mai has Struggled with Dangerous PM2.5 Readings for Five Consecutive Days

News Southern Thailand

Azur Air Boeing 767 Engine Erupts in Flames During Takeoff in Phuket, Thailand

News News Asia

16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Shark Attack in Western Australia

News Learning Legal

Thailand Adopts Digital Nomads Into Its Labour Code

News Regional News

PM2.5 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Northern Thailand

News Asia News

Japan's PM Aide Quits Over Remarks About LGBTQ People

News

Bangkok's Toxic Dust Levels Expected To Subside From February 6-11

News Asia News

South Korean Fishing Boat Capsizes, Leaving 9 People Missing

News Asia News

Pakistan's Ex-President Pervez Musharraf's Death Reactions

News

Pakistan's Ex-President, Pervez Musharraf, Dies At The Age Of 79

News

US States Take Control Of The Abortion Debate With Funding Focus

News

Legal Recreational Cannabis is Expected to be Sold in Maryland Starting July 1

News

U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

News

Police Officers Ordered to Wear Body Cams at Checkpoints

News

Bangkok Airways Temporarily Suspends Routes To Hat Yai And Da Nang

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Airways temporarily suspends routes to Hat Yai and Da Nang

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – Bangkok Airways, a small regional airline operating in Thailand, has temporarily suspended two of its routes “until further notice.”

On March 1, 2023, Bangkok Airways will stop operating all domestic flights between Bangkok and Hat Yai. From May 1, 2023, the international service between Bangkok and Da Nang, Vietnam, will be discontinued.

The airline temporarily suspended the two well-known routes, although no return dates were specified.

Three choices are available to travelers who purchased tickets on the aforementioned itineraries after the suspension dates.

Call the Bangkok Airways helpdesk at 1771 or 02-270-6699 from 8 am to 8 pm for further information.

 

You can also email reservation@bangkokair.com or utilize the airline’s live chat feature to get answers to your questions.

/ GETTY IMAGE

Domestic travel destinations served by Bangkok Airways include Chiang Mai, Krabi, Lampang, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Trat, and Sukhothai.

Additionally, the airline has international service to Yangon, Myanmar; Phu Quoc, Vietnam; Hong Kong; Luang Prabang, Laos; Mumbai, India; Phnom Phen, Siam Reap, Cambodia; and, probably most interestingly, the Maldives.

To accommodate rising demand from the rebounding tourism industry, other small airlines are expanding flight frequencies on already-existing routes and introducing new routes. Shan

Qatar Airways increased the number of daily services to Thailand to seven, including four flights to and from Bangkok, on February 1 with the commencement of three flights per day between Doha and Phuket in southern Thailand.

China Airlines, based in Taiwan, began nonstop flights two weeks ago between Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and Taiwan.

Five airlines have started operating direct flights between Phuket in southern Thailand and the mainland since China opened its borders. These services will connect Shanghai, Nanjing, and Chengdu to Phuket.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Hong Kong Political Activists Faced Subversion Trial

China Blames U.S. For Unprovoked Use Of Force Over Spy Balloon

Thailand Welcomes First Chinese Tourists Groups in 3 Years
Related Topics:
Continue Reading