Bangkok Airways temporarily suspends routes to Hat Yai and Da Nang

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – Bangkok Airways, a small regional airline operating in Thailand, has temporarily suspended two of its routes “until further notice.”

On March 1, 2023, Bangkok Airways will stop operating all domestic flights between Bangkok and Hat Yai. From May 1, 2023, the international service between Bangkok and Da Nang, Vietnam, will be discontinued.

The airline temporarily suspended the two well-known routes, although no return dates were specified.

Three choices are available to travelers who purchased tickets on the aforementioned itineraries after the suspension dates.

Visit www.bangkokair.com/travel-voucher to request a refund as a “Travel Voucher” to spend on other flights operated by the airline.

Utilize https://www.bangkokair.com/managing-my-booking to get a complete monetary refund.

Request that Bangkok Airways change the carrier for the flight.

Call the Bangkok Airways helpdesk at 1771 or 02-270-6699 from 8 am to 8 pm for further information.

You can also email reservation@bangkokair.com or utilize the airline’s live chat feature to get answers to your questions.

Domestic travel destinations served by Bangkok Airways include Chiang Mai, Krabi, Lampang, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Trat, and Sukhothai.

Additionally, the airline has international service to Yangon, Myanmar; Phu Quoc, Vietnam; Hong Kong; Luang Prabang, Laos; Mumbai, India; Phnom Phen, Siam Reap, Cambodia; and, probably most interestingly, the Maldives.

To accommodate rising demand from the rebounding tourism industry, other small airlines are expanding flight frequencies on already-existing routes and introducing new routes. Shan

Qatar Airways increased the number of daily services to Thailand to seven, including four flights to and from Bangkok, on February 1 with the commencement of three flights per day between Doha and Phuket in southern Thailand.

China Airlines, based in Taiwan, began nonstop flights two weeks ago between Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and Taiwan.

Five airlines have started operating direct flights between Phuket in southern Thailand and the mainland since China opened its borders. These services will connect Shanghai, Nanjing, and Chengdu to Phuket.

