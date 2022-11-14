(CTN News) – It is believed that a University of Virginia student shot three people and wounded two others late Sunday on the school’s main campus in Charlottesville. Students and others remain on lockdown.

In the early morning hours of Monday, police teams on the ground and in helicopters were searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., an ex-football player who is believed to be armed and dangerous, University president Jim Ryan and police said. The suspect is described as wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with license plate TWX3580.

Law enforcement searches continue on and around University Of Virginia Is On The Hunt For a Student Who Shot 3 People And Wounded 2 grounds. Stay put and stay protected. Law enforcement presence is expected to increase,” UVA Police tweeted around 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Classes on Monday have been canceled.

Around 10:40 p.m., a shelter-in-place alert was issued following a shooting report on Culbreth Road, according to the University of Virginia Police Department.

The university has not identified the victims or indicated whether they were students. The two victims were receiving medical care, Ryan stated, adding that he was devastated by the fact that “this violence has struck the University of Virginia.”

In addition to the shooting on the Charlottesville campus, there have been nearly 600 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This archive tracks cases in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.

This year, there have been at least 68 shooting incidents on US school grounds, including 15 on college campuses. These incidents have been in which at least one individual has been shot, not including the shooter.

The University of Virginia’s athletics website lists Jones as a football player in 2018, but he did not participate in any games as a freshman.

In an email sent to University of Virginia student body Monday morning, vice president and chief student affairs officer Robyn Hadley urged students to take shelter in place instructions seriously. The situation remains active.

As a result, we have all received several texts advising us to shelter in place, and they are extremely frightening,” said Hadley, who added that several police jurisdictions were working together to locate the suspect.

Unlike many of you, I am sheltering in place and in direct contact with the University leadership and the University Police Department… If you are not inside and safe, you should seek safety as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, another US campus, the University of Idaho, is on edge following the announcement of a homicide inquiry after police discovered four deceased people in a residence just outside the Moscow campus grounds on Sunday.

A cause of death has not been determined for the deceased students, according to the university.

