Alex Jones, Host Of Infowars, Files For Bankruptcy

(CTN News) – On Friday, Info wars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas. This is because he is facing nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments in connection with conspiracy theories he spread about what happened at Sandy Hook school.

Jones filed for bankruptcy in the Houston bankruptcy court pursuant to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to his filing, he has between $5 billion and $10 billion in liabilities owed to 50 to 99 creditors and between $1 million and $10 million in assets.

As a result of Alex Jones’ bankruptcy filing, he is facing a court order to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School children who died as a result of the mass shooting at the school in 2012, for calling the massacre a hoax.

A message left seeking comment on ‘ bankruptcy case was not immediately returned by a lawyer representing Jones in that case.

In October, a Connecticut jury awarded the families $965 million in compensatory damages, as well as $473 million in punitive damages.

This was in addition to the $965 million in compensatory damages awarded in October. The parents of the child who was shot and killed in the shooting received a $49 million award from a Texas jury earlier in the year.

The bankruptcy filing of Jones also halted all proceedings in Alex Jones’ case in Connecticut after he filed a notice Friday stating he had filed bankruptcy.

It was scheduled that a judge in the Connecticut case would hear arguments Friday morning on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to have the assets of Alex Jones and his company attached to secure money for the damages awards they had won.

The families also asked the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court. This is part of their motion to secure Jones’ assets.

There have been several instances in which Jones has mocked the awards on the Info wars show. He claims he does not have the money to pay such high amounts, and he does not have more than $2 million to his name.

According to the testimony of a forensic economist testifying at the Texas trial, Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have a combined net worth that is as high as $270 million, which contradicts the testimony of a forensic economist at the trial.

The company has also filed for Alex Jones bankruptcy in order to seek protection from creditors.

There have been cases in Texas and Connecticut where relatives of the 20 children and six adults that were killed in the 2012 school shooting testified that they had been harassed and threatened for years by people who believed the lies told on Alex Jones’ show.

According to a parent who testified before the jury, conspiracy theorists urinated on the grave of his 7-year-old son and threatened to dig it up.

During her testimony, Erica Lafferty, daughter of the slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hoch sprung, stated that she had received threats of rape sent through the mail.

A budget filed in Free Speech Systems’ bankruptcy case in Texas estimates the company’s product sales for October 29 to November 25 will total $2.5 million, while operating million.

Operating 29 and November 25 will amount to about $740,000, according to the documents filed. It is reported that Alex Jones earns $20,000 every two weeks as part of his salary.

SEE ALSO:

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus