1 Dead, 9 Injured After Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus

On Wednesday night, a woman was killed, and nine other passengers were injured when a minibus was hit by the hanging hook of a mobile crane truck emerging from a side street in Chon Buri’s Ban Bung district.

The accident happened around 8.30 p.m. on the Chon Buri-Ban Bung road in tambon Nong Samsark, according to police.

At the entrance to Soi Pathomphorn, emergency responders discovered an overturned minibus on the road near a parked crane truck.

The crane trucks hook was on the ground behind the minibus.

One woman passenger was seriously injured in the minibus wreckage. Rescue workers performed CPR, but she could not be saved.

The woman was later identified as Ms. Phannipa Phuanghom, 32, of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The other nine passengers were injured and taken to Ban Bung hospital in Chon Buri.

The minibus driver, only identified as Mr. Somboon, told police that he was transporting ten passengers from Bangkok to Trat province.

The crane truck had appeared unexpectedly, its boom and hook protruding ahead of it.

A monk, one of his minibus passengers, had shouted a warning, but he could not stop in time, and the hanging hook collided with the roof of his vehicle.

Thongchai, the crane truck driver, said he was heading onto the main road to return to the company compound in the Bang Saen district.

Before charging anyone, police said they needed to review CCTV security camera footage from the crash.