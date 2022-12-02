Connect with us

News

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus
Advertisement

News Cryptocurrency

FTX Founder Denies Wire Fraud Despite US$8 Billion Missing from Crypto Exchange

News World News

UN Issues Record Emergency Funding Appeal Of $51.5 Bln For Next Year

Business News

Thailand Exports Car Parts To Russia, Expects Trade Growth

News World News

OPEC+ Output Speculation And China COVID Limits Boost Oil Prices

News Asia News

Blast In North Afghanistan Kills 19 And Wounds 24

News Entertainment

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at Age 79

News News Asia

Authorities Warn of ‘Crackdown’ in Southern China as Covd-19 Protests Escalate

News

Meghan Markle Outed as "Merciless Opportunist" in New Book

News News Asia

China's Former President Jiang Zemin Dies at 96

News News Asia

Singapore Decriminalizes Sex Between Men, Limits Same-Sex Marriage

News Health

Thailand Cracks Down on Smoking Weed in Public Places

Health News

In U.S Holiday Season, Flu Hospitalizations Increase Nearly 30%

News Regional News

Police Raid 11 Homes Linked to Triad Crime Syndicate

News

In a $12 Billion Case, Mastercard Loses a UK Ruling on Three Million Dead Claimants

News World News

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong's Fight Over Foreign Lawyers

News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Shakes Greece's Evia Island

News Asia News

South Korea Orders Cement Truckers To Get Back To Work

News World News

Canada's Genealogy Leads To 1983 Murder Arrests

News World News

Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano Explodes For The First Time Since 1984

News

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus

On Wednesday night, a woman was killed, and nine other passengers were injured when a minibus was hit by the hanging hook of a mobile crane truck emerging from a side street in Chon Buri’s Ban Bung district.

The accident happened around 8.30 p.m. on the Chon Buri-Ban Bung road in tambon Nong Samsark, according to police.

At the entrance to Soi Pathomphorn, emergency responders discovered an overturned minibus on the road near a parked crane truck.

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus

The crane trucks hook was on the ground behind the minibus.

One woman passenger was seriously injured in the minibus wreckage. Rescue workers performed CPR, but she could not be saved.

 

The woman was later identified as Ms. Phannipa Phuanghom, 32, of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The other nine passengers were injured and taken to Ban Bung hospital in Chon Buri.

The minibus driver, only identified as Mr. Somboon, told police that he was transporting ten passengers from Bangkok to Trat province.

The crane truck had appeared unexpectedly, its boom and hook protruding ahead of it.

A monk, one of his minibus passengers, had shouted a warning, but he could not stop in time, and the hanging hook collided with the roof of his vehicle.

Thongchai, the crane truck driver, said he was heading onto the main road to return to the company compound in the Bang Saen district.

Before charging anyone, police said they needed to review CCTV security camera footage from the crash.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading