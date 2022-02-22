SE Portland Shooting, Woman Killed, Man and 2 Children Injured, Police Says

PORTLAND Shooting, Ore. (KPTV) – A shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Sunday night left one person dead. Three others, including two children, were injured.

Five people were injured and one woman has killed in Portland Shooting, Oregon, on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

In the Rose City Park neighborhood of the city, officers responded to an armed call around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The police news release stated that a number of witnesses were uncooperative with officers responding to the scene. “Many people left the scene without talking to police. Detectives believe many people either witnessed what happened or recorded it as it unfolded. This is an extremely complicated case , and investigators don’t have all the pieces.”

Portland shooting, 1 Dead, 5 Injured, Police Says

Police said in a news release Saturday night Portland shooting that two men and three women who were injured were taken to area hospitals.