Making money on the go has never been easier! With so many money making apps available, it can be tough to decide which ones are worth your time.

We’ve put together a list of the top 5 money making apps you need to download now. These apps will help you make some extra cash, no matter where you are!

1. Survey Junkie

If you wish to make money by sharing your opinion online, you should download the Survey Junkie app. It allows people to express their feedback about the different brands and rewards them with points.

You can then decide to redeem these points either for cash or gift cards.

If you complete three surveys per day, you can earn about $4o per month. And what’s more important, you can cash out whenever you have a $5 balance on your account.

You can receive the money either via Paypal or direct bank transfers. You can also accept gift cards for Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, iTunes, etc.

2. Airbnb

This app is one of the most popular platforms among people looking for ways to make some extra money. Airbnb allows you to host travelers in your own home.

You can set your price and schedule, even offering additional services like laundry or breakfast.

If you live in a popular tourist destination, this could be a great way to earn extra cash!

3. TaskRabbit

If you’re handy around the house and enjoy doing odd jobs, then TaskRabbit is the perfect app! It connects people who need help with tasks like moving furniture, cleaning, delivery, etc.

You can set your schedule and prices, so it’s a great way to make extra money.

You need to register a free account on their app and list the skills you can do. Once you’re approved, you can start taking on jobs in your area!

4. Fiverr

Do you have a skill that you can offer others? Fiverr is an app that allows you to sell your services for $five.

You can offer anything from design work to social media help to video editing. If you’re good at something, there’s a good chance someone will be willing to pay you $5 for it!

Create your free account on Fiverr, complete your profile according to the job you want to apply for, and start applying for gigs and earning money in no time.

5. Turo

You could make some extra money by renting it out on Turo if you own a car. It’s an app that allows people to rent cars from private owners.

You can set your price and schedule, and Turo takes care of all the insurance and paperwork. It’s a great way to earn some extra cash without doing much work!

You need to create your profile and add your car details to the app. Once you’re approved, you can start renting out your car!

Start earning now!

These are just a few of the many money making apps available. With a little bit of time and effort, you can start earning some extra cash today! What are you waiting for?

Download these apps and start making money now.

