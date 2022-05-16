At Least 1 Dead & 4 Critically Wounded In Shooting At Laguna Woods Church

(CTN News) – A shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods, California, has left one person dead and four critically injured, according to the sheriff’s department.

“All victims are adults and are en route to the hospital,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. According to the tweet, one person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Another person has minor injuries.

According to Presbytery leader Tom Cramer, the shooting occurred at the Geneva Presbyterian Church during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church for services.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference on Sunday that police have arrested a suspect. He is thought to be a 60-year-old Asian man who doesn’t live in the area, according to Hallock.

There is no motive yet, Hallock said.

A group of churchgoers were able to hog-tie the suspect’s legs with extension cords and confiscate at least two handguns from him at the scene, Hallock said.

We believe that those churchgoers exhibited exceptional heroism in interfering or intervening to stop the suspect,” Hallock said.

The reception was attended by approximately 30-40 people, according to Hallock.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was “working closely with local law enforcement.”

“No one should fear going to worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, the community, and all those affected by this tragic event,” Newsom said in a tweet.

Laguna Woods Mayor Pro Tem Cynthia Conners said the Taiwanese congregation, which became a sister congregation at Geneva Presbyterian Church five or six years ago, always holds a lunch after its Sunday morning service.

“We’ll see what we can do to meet with the members of the congregation, bring in someone from the Human Rights Commission … hopefully make our Asian members feel as safe as everyone else, although I think we all feel a little less safe today,” Conners said.