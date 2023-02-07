Connect with us

News

Over 100 Cops to be Charged Over illegally Issuing Visas for Chinese Investors in Gray Businesses
Advertisement

News

Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for largest Muay Thai Ceremony

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Trans Activist Win Appeal Against Change In ID Status

News Ukraine War

Norway Plans To Give Ukraine $7 Billion Over Five Years

News Politics Regional News

Thailand Agonizes Over Fate of 2 Hunger Strikers Protesting Lese Majeste Law

News World News

7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Kills Over1,400 People in Turkey and Syria

News

Police in Thailand Hunt for Rare Lamborghini Liberty Walk Aventador V2

News Crime

Phuket Travel Agent Charged With Slashing Chinese Tourist

News

110 Immigration Officers in Thailand Charged With Issuing Illegal Visas

News

Where Did The Turkey Earthquake Hit And Why Was It So Deadly?

News

Buffalo Earthquake: 'I Felt Like a Car Hit My House'

News

Thai Activists' Hunger Strike Raises Concern For Their Lives

News Business

Philippines' Metro Pacific To Buy 3rd Of Coconut Firm For $98mln

News

Bangkok Airways Temporarily Suspends Routes To Hat Yai And Da Nang

News

Hong Kong Political Activists Faced Subversion Trial

News News Asia

China Blames U.S. For Unprovoked Use Of Force Over Spy Balloon

News

Thailand Welcomes First Chinese Tourists Groups in 3 Years

News

European Union Bans Russian Oil Products Over Ukraine War

News

A 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southeast Turkey Leaving More than 100 People Dead

News

Chiang Mai has Struggled with Dangerous PM2.5 Readings for Five Consecutive Days

News

Over 100 Cops to be Charged Over illegally Issuing Visas for Chinese Investors in Gray Businesses

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Over 100 Cops to be Charged Over illegally Issuing Visas for Chinese Investors in Gray Businesses

(CTN News) – According to Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan, more than 100 immigration officials are accused of taking part in the unlawful issuance of visas for Chinese investors in so-called “grey firms.”

They would face charges of misbehavior and request and accept rewards in exchange for providing unlawful services, according to Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat.

Three police generals and a mixture of policemen of all ranks are among the 110 police suspects.

In addition to facing criminal charges, they would also face major disciplinary investigations, according to Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat.

He said that he anticipated the inquiry report would be finished and sent to Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the head of the national police, this week.

By establishing companies that handle visa applications for foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals who enter Thailand on tourist visas but later obtain non-immigration visas without fulfilling the necessary business or volunteer requirements, the 110 IB officers are alleged to have engaged in a criminal conspiracy.

Although the law requires applicants to report in person, according to Pol Gen Surachate, these cops allowed picture identification for visa applications during the epidemic and falsified the signatures of province governors.

The analysis indicates that the northern and northeastern areas have seen the majority of occurrences. According to Pol Gen Surachate, the offenses persisted from the middle of 2020 until 2022.

To extend their visa, many applicants presented information about their stay provided by volunteer organizations or language schools.

Relate CTN News:

Thailand Welcomes First Chinese Tourists Groups in 3 Years

Bangkok Tightens COVID-19 Measures in Advance of Chinese Tourists Arriving in February

More Chinese Tourists in Thailand are Unlikely to Increase Covid-19 Infections
Related Topics:
Continue Reading