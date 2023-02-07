Over 100 Cops to be Charged Over illegally Issuing Visas for Chinese Investors in Gray Businesses

(CTN News) – According to Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan, more than 100 immigration officials are accused of taking part in the unlawful issuance of visas for Chinese investors in so-called “grey firms.”

They would face charges of misbehavior and request and accept rewards in exchange for providing unlawful services, according to Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat.

Three police generals and a mixture of policemen of all ranks are among the 110 police suspects.

In addition to facing criminal charges, they would also face major disciplinary investigations, according to Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat.

He said that he anticipated the inquiry report would be finished and sent to Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the head of the national police, this week.

By establishing companies that handle visa applications for foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals who enter Thailand on tourist visas but later obtain non-immigration visas without fulfilling the necessary business or volunteer requirements, the 110 IB officers are alleged to have engaged in a criminal conspiracy.

Although the law requires applicants to report in person, according to Pol Gen Surachate, these cops allowed picture identification for visa applications during the epidemic and falsified the signatures of province governors.

The analysis indicates that the northern and northeastern areas have seen the majority of occurrences. According to Pol Gen Surachate, the offenses persisted from the middle of 2020 until 2022.

To extend their visa, many applicants presented information about their stay provided by volunteer organizations or language schools.

Relate CTN News:

Thailand Welcomes First Chinese Tourists Groups in 3 Years