Helicopter Transporting 6 Tourists Crashes Near Mount Everest

Authorities say all six individuals on board a helicopter transporting Mexican tourists were dead when it crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal. The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area, and all of the dead were retrieved, according to Basanta Bhattarai, the area’s main government administrator.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the five tourists were Mexican nationals, and the pilot was Nepalese. There were two men and three women among the Mexicans.

Mexico’s ambassador to India, Federico Salas, informed N+, a channel of Mexico’s Televisa network, that the five Mexican fatalities were all members of the same family.

Dr. Abril Sifuentes González, a resident in internal medicine at Mexico’s National Cancer Institute, was among those slain, according to the National Cancer Institute on Twitter. Sifuentes had posted an Instagram photo of herself standing in front of India’s Taj Mahal a week before.

Two rescue helicopters were deployed to transport the bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu. Before the remains were handed over to family or, in the case of foreigners, embassy officials, doctors were expected to perform an autopsy.

On Tuesday morning, the plane was returning to Kathmandu after taking the passengers on a sightseeing tour of the world’s highest peak.

The cause of the crash was unknown. According to airport official Sagar Kadel, the helicopter’s intended flight route had been modified due to weather circumstances.

During the monsoon season and severe rains, aircraft are frequently delayed and routes are modified.

The tourism and mountaineering season ended in May with the arrival of the rainy season, and tourist flights to the mountains are less usual at this time of year due to low visibility and uncertain weather conditions.

Mount Everest in Nepal

Mount Everest, also known as Sagarmatha in Nepal and Chomolungma in Tibet, is the highest peak on Earth. It is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, straddling the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Here are some key details about Mount Everest:

Elevation: Mount Everest stands at an impressive height of 8,848.86 meters (29,031.7 feet) above sea level, as officially measured in 2020 by the survey conducted jointly by Nepal and China.

Climbing Routes: There are two primary routes used to climb Mount Everest: the South Col Route, which starts from Nepal, and the Northeast Ridge Route, which begins from Tibet. The South Col Route via the Southeast Ridge is the most popular and frequently used route.

First Ascent: The first successful ascent of Mount Everest took place on May 29, 1953. Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, reached the summit as part of a British expedition led by John Hunt.

Challenges and Dangers: Mount Everest is known for its extreme weather conditions, including hurricane-force winds, low temperatures, and the thin atmosphere at high altitudes. Climbers face risks such as altitude sickness, avalanches, crevasses, and the Khumbu Icefall, a treacherous section of the climb.

Sherpa Community: The Sherpas, an ethnic group living in the Himalayas, have played a vital role in assisting mountaineers attempting to climb Everest. They serve as guides, porters, and support staff, making it possible for climbers to reach the summit.

Climbing Season: The primary climbing seasons for Mount Everest are during the spring (April-May) and autumn (September-October). These periods offer more stable weather conditions and a higher chance of a successful ascent.

Environmental Concerns: Mount Everest faces environmental challenges due to the increasing number of climbers and mountaineering activities. Issues such as waste management, overcrowding, and the impact of human activity on the fragile ecosystem have become significant concerns.

Deaths and Accidents: Mount Everest is a dangerous mountain, and climbers face substantial risks. Tragically, numerous climbers have lost their lives attempting to reach the summit. The risks involved, combined with the extreme conditions, make it a highly challenging and potentially deadly endeavor.