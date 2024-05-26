Punjab, Pakistan Expected to Experience Heatwave with Temperatures Up to 50°C Until Monday

(CTN News) – According to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, there will be a heatwave in Punjab until Monday, when temperatures may rise as high as 45 to 48 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the PDMA spokesman, severe heatwave conditions are possible in the Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Multan districts of Southern Punjab.

Record High Temperatures in Sindh Amid Heatwave

All concerned departments have been instructed to remain alert to any untoward situation. According to the spokesman, citizens are being made aware of the dangers of the heatwave through the media.

A heatwave that has been affecting major cities throughout Sindh has continued. On Friday, the maximum temperature soared to a record 51 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, Mohenjo Daro was the hottest place in the country last week, with a maximum temperature of 51°C, followed by Jacobabad and Khairpur (both 50°C).

In Larkana and Dadu, the maximum temperature reached 49°C, while in Rohri and Sukkur, it reached 48.5°C, while in Padidan, it reached 48°C, in Shaheed Benazirabad, it reached 46.5°C, in Mithi, it reached 46.5°C, in Sakrand, it reached 46°C, while it reached 44.5°C in Tando Jam and Hyderabad, it reached 44.5°C.

Karachi’s weather was hot, too. The maximum temperature reached 36.7°C, and the humidity count was 55 percent, indicating a lot of moisture in the air.

According to the Met Department’s daily advisory, “very hot” weather is expected to be experienced in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, during the next 24 hours.

A similar warning was issued for the province’s coastal areas, stating that “humid conditions” would also prevail there.

As a result, the daytime temperatures in upper districts of Sindh are expected to remain six to eight degrees centigrade above average during this period, according to the report.

If people need assistance in an emergency, they can contact the PDMA’s Helpline number 1129 or Rescue number 1122.