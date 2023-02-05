Pakistan’s Ex-President, Pervez Musharraf, Dies At The Age Of 79

(CTN News) – Pervez Musharraf, the former president of Pakistan who seized power in a coup in 1999, died at the age of 79.

He died in Dubai after a long illness, the country’s army said in a statement.

In the battle between militant Islamists and the West, he survived numerous assassination attempts.

His support for the US “war on terror” after 9/11 was despite domestic opposition.

Six months after he lost the 2008 election, he left.

In 2013, he tried to run for office again but got arrested and couldn’t. A month after being sentenced to death in absentia for high treason, the verdict was overturned.

In 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai to get medical treatment and has been living there ever since.

A special flight was requested to fly his body back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates, according to local TV channel Geo News.

It said, “May Allah bless the departed soul and strengthen the bereaved family.”

The president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, prayed for the departed soul’s eternal rest and courage for his family in this difficult time.

The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and the country’s military leaders also expressed condolences.

Controversy marred a career

The rule of Musharraf was characterized by extremes. Some credit him with reversing the country’s economic fortunes while he was president.

His assassination by the Taliban in 2007 shocked Pakistan and the world, and he was accused of failing to provide adequate security for former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

His career ended in disgrace and arrest when he was sentenced to death in absentia for treason in 2019. He never returned to Pakistan after that sentence was reversed.

Even so, Pervez Musharraf former aide Fawad Chaudhury, now a senior leader in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, praised Musharraf.

He has been referred to as a military dictator, but the democratic system under him has never been stronger… In comments cited by Reuters, Mr Chaudhury said that “Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan during a difficult time in its history, and Pakistanis consider his reign to be among the best periods in its history.”

Pervez Musharraf successor, Mosharraf Zaidi, said Pervez Musharraf was responsible for the “destruction” of Pakistan.

In India, he also divided opinions during his time in power.

Indian generals viewed Musharraf as an adversary in May 1999, when Pakistani generals secretly ordered an operation to occupy the heights in Kargil.

During his tenure in office, Pervez Musharraf redeemed himself, according to an Indian politician. Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, said that between 2002 and 2007, he was a real force for peace.

When Tharoor met Musharraf at the UN in those years, he described him as “clear, smart, and engaging.”

